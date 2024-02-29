Johni Broome draft stock: Will the Auburn forward make it to the NBA?

Johni Broome has taken a step in the right direction in his 4th year of playing college hoops. The Florida native has come a long way since seizing the opportunity in his rookie season.

The Auburn big man has put out 16.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 2.3 blocks in 28 games this season. His field goal shooting is efficient from the field, at 55.2%.

Although his current skill set fits the college game well, the professional style of play in the US is a different ball game, given the different rules. Sweet-shooting bigs who can stretch the floor are valuable assets to any team in the NBA, an attribute that Broome is working upon.

From not making any three-pointers in his first two years at Morehead State to making nearly 1 three per game (0.8 3FG made in 2.2 attempts), it is a clear improvement for him.

Taking into consideration the style of play in the modern NBA and the line being further from the college three-point stripe, Broome needs his outside shooting to develop quicker for him to gain some stream in the draft.

He is currently projected to get drafted in No. 58 in the second round by the Denver Nuggets, according to Bleacher Report.

The 2024 SEC Tournament and March Madness are approaching in a few days. Johni Broome still has time to impress NBA scouts and enhance his draft projections.

Looking back at Johni Broome's college basbketball career

The rookie started his college basketball career when he earned a starting spot with Florida State due to his teammate Tyzhaun Claude tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Before a key moment with Morgan Freeman while wearing an Auburn uniform, the potential NBA draftee set milestones at Morehead State. Broome broke the program's OVC (Ohio Valley Conference) Freshman of the Week record previously set by former Denver Nugget, Kenneth Faried, winning the award nine times.

He eventually won the conference's Freshman of the Year award and earned first-team honors, continuing his dominant form in his sophomore season, averaging 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game before transferring to the Auburn Tigers.

Johni Broome has solidified his position as one of the top players in the country, impressing members of national committees in his senior season at Auburn. The 6-foot-10 big man was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and the John R. Wooden Award.

Auburn Tigers' head coach, Bruce Pearl said some nice things about Broome and where his team's front line rank in the country:

"At the beginning of the year, I did talk about the fact I thought we had a pretty good front line. Probably if you look me up, I said I think we have one of the better front lines in our league. I think Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome could get some discussions about front lines in the country right now.” - Bruce Pearl

It is safe to say that Broome has carved out a solid career in men's college basketball.