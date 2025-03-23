Johni Broome stats: How did Auburn forward perform vs Creighton?

Johni Broome and the top-seeded Auburn Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, beating the ninth-seeded Creighton Bluejays 82-70 at Rupp Arena.

Three players scored in double figures for the Tigers, who reached the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in program history. Broome wasn’t among them, finishing the game with just eight points. He shot 4-for-13 overall, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc, and struggled at the free-throw line, missing both attempts.

It was just the fifth time this season that Broome failed to score in double figures. He previously recorded single-digit scoring performances against Texas A&M, Kentucky, South Carolina and Georgia State.

Johni Broome contributed in other areas, leading the team with 12 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass. He also added one assist, two blocks and one steal in the round-of-32 clash.

Here are Johni Broome's stats from the game against the Creighton Bluejays:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Johni Broome 34 8 12 1 4-13 0-4 0-2 5-7 1 2 3 1

Who stepped up for Auburn amid Johni Broome's offensive woes?

Tahaad Pettiford stepped up in Broome’s absence on offense, scoring a game-high 23 points off the bench. He shot 7-for-14 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. He also excelled at the line, where he shot 7-for-8.

It was just the fifth time this season Pettiford has scored at least 20 points. He previously reached that mark against Kentucky, Georgia, Duke and Houston. Against Creighton, he also had six rebounds and three assists.

Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (#0) celebrates during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

Chad Baker-Mazara also delivered for coach Bruce Pearl, scoring 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He went 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line, adding two rebounds and one assist.

Denver Jones contributed 15 points for the Tigers, who improved their overall record to 30-5. He shot 5-for-8, including 2-for-2 from deep.

The victory didn’t come easily for the Tigers, who trailed the Bluejays 37-35 at halftime. Broome struggled to get going against Ryan Kalkbrenner’s defense, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting in the first half. Auburn rallied in the second half, outscoring Creighton 47-33 to complete the comeback.

