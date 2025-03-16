  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "One of the strongest resumes in the history of college basketball": Bruce Pearl seems optimistic despite Tennessee loss in SEC tournament

"One of the strongest resumes in the history of college basketball": Bruce Pearl seems optimistic despite Tennessee loss in SEC tournament

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 16, 2025 03:32 GMT
Bruce Pearl seems optimistic despite Tennessee loss. (Image credits: Imagn)
Bruce Pearl seems optimistic despite Tennessee loss. (Image credits: Imagn)

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl isn’t sweating his team’s SEC tournament loss to Tennessee. Despite falling 70-65 in Saturday’s semifinal, he remains confident about the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament outlook.

Ad

Pearl spoke after the game, following No. 3 Auburn’s loss to No. 8 Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinals:

“Our resume is historically one of the strongest resumes in history of college basketball,” he said (1:18). “Certainly, losing to Tennessee as a team rank fifth or sixth in the country is not necessarily should knock us off that spot.”
youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Auburn has now dropped three of its last four, but most losses this season have been tight, back-and-forth battles. The exception? A flat performance at Texas A&M, where the Tigers were simply outworked. Still, they remain a dangerous team heading into March.

However, Auburn dominated one of the toughest SEC seasons ever, setting a school record with eight conference road wins, the most in the league. Four came against ranked teams. The Tigers rank No. 2 in NET and lead the nation with 16 Quad 1 wins, four more than Michigan State.

Ad

Bruce Pearl responded with sarcasm on Auburn’s “panic” level

Bruce Pearl didn’t hold back when asked about Auburn’s “panic” level during their recent struggles. The Tigers coach responded with sarcasm.

“Yeah, we're panicked," Pearl said (5:52). "That's a real softball."
youtube-cover
Ad

While acknowledging the losses, Pearl pointed out the tough competition:

"We lost to some great teams," he said. "We lost at the buzzer against Alabama.
"We had possessions here. … I can hardly wait till next weekend to start playing again. Let’s get to Sunday, find out where we’re going, find out who we’re playing, and let’s get back to work."
Ad

Auburn has built a strong case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers beat top teams like Houston, Iowa State, Purdue, Tennessee and Alabama while spending eight weeks as the nation's No. 1 team.

Auburn will learn its fate on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Also Read: "Just like a national championship": Auburn HC Bruce Pearl drops honest reaction to SEC tournament matchup vs Tennessee

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी