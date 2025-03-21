Johni Broome stats today: How did the Auburn star fare vs Alabama State? (Mar. 20)

Johni Broome and the top-seeded Auburn Tigers advanced to the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Thursday, beating the 16th-seeded Alabama State Hornets 83-63 at Rupp Arena. Broome was one of four players to score in double figures for the Tigers.

Broome scored 14 points in 27 minutes of action. He shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line. He also had 11 rebounds to record his 19th double-double of the season. He entered the contest averaging 18.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.

Broome also had one assist for the Tigers, who improved their head-to-head record against Alabama State to 7-0. This was the first time these two schools met in an NCAA Tournament setting.

Here are Johni Broome's stats from the game against the Alabama State Hornets:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Johni Broome 27 14 11 1 5-9 0-3 4-9 2-9 0 0 3 3

Johni Broome gets offensive help from Miles Kelly in win over Alabama State

Johni Broome got some help from fellow starter Miles Kelly, who led the scoring for Auburn in the first round. He dropped a game-high 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

He did most of his damage from beyond the arc, going 7-for-15 from the 3-point area. Kelly also had three rebounds and one block in 29 minutes of action.

Auburn Tigers guard Miles Kelly (13) drives to the basket against Alabama State Hornets guard Tyler Mack (5) during the second half in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Photo: Imagn

Tahaad Pettiford and Chaney Johnson provided the offense off the bench, combining for 29 points. Pettiford scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. He shot 2-for-6 from the 3-point area and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. He also collected five rebounds and issued five assists. Johnson added 13 points, seven rebounds and one steal.

The victory didn't come easy for the Tigers, who saw their double-digit lead reduced to one point late in the first half. Auburn responded, however, to Alabama State's rally, finishing the opening period on a 9-0 run to take a 41-31 lead at the break.

Kelly powered Auburn's offense in the first half, scoring 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep. Johni Broome also contributed, racking up seven points and six rebounds. Tahaad Pettiford matched Broome's production with seven points and four boards.

Auburn's next clash is with the Creighton Bluejays, who recorded an 89-75 win over the Louisville Cardinals. Jamiya Neal starred for Creighton in that contest, scoring a career-high 29 points.

