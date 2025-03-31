Johni Broome stats tonight: How did the Auburn star fare vs Michigan State in March Madness Elite Eight? (Mar. 30)

Johni Broome and the top-seeded Auburn Tigers advanced to the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday night, beating the second-seeded Michigan State Spartans 70-64 in their Elite Eight showdown at State Farm Arena. Broome was one of two players to score in double figures in the South Regional final for the Tigers, who reached the Final Four for just the second time in program history.

Broome led Auburn to victory with 25 points. He shot 10-for-13 from the field, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. He also went 3-for-5 from the free-throw line, with his two misses coming in the late stages of the contest.

It was the fifth time this season that Broome has scored at least 25 points in a game. He previously reached that mark in the games against North Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Alabama.

Johni Broome dominated the boards as well, securing a game-high 14 rebounds to record his second consecutive double-double in this year's March Madness. He had 22 points and 16 boards in Auburn's Sweet 16 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

Broome added two assists, one block and one steal for the Tigers, who last reached the Final Four in 2019.

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Johni Broome 29 25 14 2 10-13 2-2 3-5 4-10 1 1 1 2

Johni Broome suffers injury scare in Elite Eight win over Michigan State

Johni Broome helped the Auburn Tigers grab a 33-24 lead over the Michigan State Spartans at the break. He led all scorers during the first half with 17 points. He shot 7-for-9 from the field, including 1-for-1 from the 3-point area. He also went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in the opening period.

Broome had already achieved a double-double before the halftime interval, grabbing 11 rebounds against Michigan State in the first period. Three of his boards came on the offensive glass.

Auburn fans held their breath in the second half when Broome went down with knee and elbow injuries with 10:37 left in the contest. He was seen saying, "I'm done," as he exited the court, putting the Tigers' title hopes suddenly in jeopardy.

Broome eased fans' concerns when he returned to the court minutes later to thunderous applause from the Auburn crowd. He sent the Tigers fans into a frenzy when he buried a 3-pointer to give Auburn a 60-48 lead with 4:41 left.

