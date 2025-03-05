Johni Broome stats tonight: How did Auburn star fare vs Texas A&M? (Mar. 4)

Johni Broome and the top-ranked Auburn Tigers had their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday night, losing 83-72 to 22nd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. They had no answer for Zhuric Phelps, who dropped 19 points off the bench for Texas A&M.

Broome, who is one of the leading candidates for the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, struggled offensively against the Aggies. He scored just eight points in 32 minutes of action. He shot 4-of-9 from the field, including 0-for-1 from beyond the arc. Broome, who also missed his lone free-throw attempt, had seven rebounds and two assists in the loss.

This was the second consecutive game that Broome failed to score in double figures for Auburn. He recorded just nine points on 3-for-9 shooting in the Tigers' previous game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Here are Johni Broome's stats from the game against the Texas A&M Aggies:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Johni Broome 32 8 7 2 4-9 0-1 0-1 2-5 0 0 2 2

Johni Broome struggles in first half of loss to Texas A&M

Johni Broome's offensive woes were a huge problem for coach Bruce Pearl, as the senior forward is one of Auburn's main scoring weapons. He entered the SEC clash against Texas A&M averaging a team-best 18.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

Broome got off to a poor start against the Aggies, scoring just two points in the first half. He shot 1-of-4 from the field during that period. Texas A&M took advantage of Broome's struggles, building a 40-34 advantage at the break. The Aggies never looked back after that, extending their lead to as many as 13 points before settling for the 11-point win.

Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) attempts to shoot the ball as Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) and guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) defend during the first half at Reed Arena. Photo: Imagn

Three players scored in double figures for the Tigers, who dropped to 27-3 following the defeat. Tahaad Pettiford led the scoring for Auburn, amassing 19 points in 35 minutes. He shot 6-for-11 from the floor, including 6-for-10 from the 3-point area. He also had two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Chad Baker-Mazara also contributed, scoring 15 points, dishing out five assists and grabbing three rebounds. He has now scored at least 15 points in 12 games this season, including five of his last six outings. The senior guard is averaging 19.7 points in his last three games.

Miles Kelly added 12 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line. He displayed his defensive prowess, recording five steals in the road loss.

