Jon Scheyer predicts Cooper Flagg won't graduate; ponders what brings talent to Duke: "To act like NIL isn't a part of that equation would be foolish"

Cooper Flagg joined the Duke as the No. 1 recruit from the 2024 class. He was considered the best college player even before playing his first game for the Blue Devils.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer commented on Flagg's decision to join Duke during the pre-game presser on Thursday. He also spoke about the biggest draws in his program, like the culture, national exposure, elite compensation, NIL opportunities and more that interest recruits.

"I think the stage is a big deal for anybody, obviously. I think, going forward, to act like NIL isn't a part of that equation would be foolish," he said (at 14:38).

"But the guys that we've had throughout our history wanted to be hard. They wanted the biggest stage and ultimately you're not choosing to come to Duke even if it's for a year if there's not other decisions besides basketball."

Coming to Flagg, Scheyer mentioned the forward's deep interest in coming to Durham and also gave his predictions for the young star's plans.

"Being a part of Duke truly is something that Cooper wanted to do," Scheyer said. "It's not going to be to graduate, maybe someday he'll come back, I don't think so. But maybe, maybe, someday, maybe."

Cooper Flagg is assumed to exit college after this season as he is the frontrunner for the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Jon Scheyer highlights what separates Cooper Flagg as a freshman

Jon Scheyer praised the mentorship and training Flagg's parents, trainers and high school coaches bestowed to the freshman, saying that his strong base allows him to elevate his game whenever the situation demands. Scheyer notes Cooper Flagg's biggest improvement this season.

"I think the thing that's been the separator is you have to find your routine as a freshman, and he's found his routine. That's something we had to work through to figure out," he said (at 16:38).

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks on 47.5% shooting. He scored his career-high 42 points against Notre Dame on Jan. 10 and is leading Duke in four statistical categories. The Blue Devils are currently 18-2 and undefeated in ACC play (10-0).

