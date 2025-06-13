“Jordan’s dunk”, “LeBron’s block on Andre Iguodala”: Fans respond to AJ Dybantsa's question on hottest NBA takes

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN. He is expected to join the Cougars next season to help them go on a deep run in March Madness. After a single college season, most pundits expect him to declare for the NBA draft.

With the NBA on his mind, on Friday, AJ Dybantsa posted a video on his Instagram asking people about some of the most memorable moments in basketball history.

He also asked fans in the comments to drop their "hottest NBA takes".

"When you think of basketball, what's like the first play that you think of?" Dybantsa asked.

Several kids responded.

"Jordan's dunk at the free throw line," one kid responded.

"Jordan's dunk," another kid echoed.

"LeBron's block on Andre Iguodala," another kid answered.

"Kobe's 80-point game," one kid responded.

"The LeBron block in the finals against the warriors," one person said.

"At the end of the Finals, the Boston Celtics, Kevin Garnett, anything's possible!" one person answered.

AJ Dybantsa will likely have the opportunity to make his own memorable NBA moments in the future. However, before that, he will look to help the Cougars advance past the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1981.

AJ Dybantsa trains with an NBA champion ahead of his first college basketball season

Most fans and media members are excited to see what AJ Dybantsa can do at the college level after he dominated in high school.

However, it appears that Dybantsa is not taking it for granted that he will be an instant success in college. He is training hard in the offseason in preparation for his BYU debut. On Sunday, NBA champion Jonathan Kuminga posted a series of photos on Instagram training with AJ Dybantsa.

"Work work work," Kuminga wrote.

The Golden State Warriors selected Kuminga with the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He won the NBA championship in his rookie season with the Warriors. He appeared in 16 games in the playoff run, averaging 5.2 ppg.

By training with players who are at a higher level than he is at this time, Dybantsa is challenging himself to take the next step.

