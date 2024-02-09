Jorge Diaz Graham injury update: Pittsburgh drops final verdict on star forward's availability post ankle surgery

Sophomore forward Jorge Diaz Graham has been a good piece for the Pittsburgh Panthers men's basketball program, but his ankle injury has kept him out for a few weeks. He has not played since Jan. 16, when he suffered the injury, and will be out for the remainder of the season after having surgery, according to the program.

Coach Jeff Capel provided a comment on the injury and about how the Panthers expect a full recovery to be made before the 2024-25 season:

"Jorge is a big part of our program and plays with infectious energy and enthusiasm. The ankle was really limiting his mobility and holding him back from playing to his capabilities. Our medical team has done a great job identifying and correcting the issue and will be integral in helping him through the recovery process.

"Having the surgery now helps provide Jorge with additional recovery time as he works his way back onto the court for the 2024-25 season."

This is a significant loss off the bench for the Panthers as he has appeared in 16 games and was averaging 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.4 steals in 10.4 minutes of action.

What can the Pittsburgh Panthers do without Jorge Diaz Graham this season?

The Pittsburgh Panthers (15-8) are an interesting program as they are battling in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are 1in a great position to make the NCAA Tournament. Pittsburgh is 1-2 against Top 25 teams.

Losing Jorge Diaz Graham may not seem like a major loss, but the injury is going to change the rotation significantly as the frontcourt needs to improve. Guys like Blake Hinson have stepped up and led the way. They have a strong defensive showing and need to figure out how to get going offensively a bit to continue climbing the ACC.

Having Graham out is concerning, but there also is a chance to show what some of the other guys can do and to continue winning games. They won five of their last six games and should continue to play well.

