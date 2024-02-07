Will Kansas basketball make the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Breaking down Jayhawks March Madness 2024 odds

The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball program is doing extremely well and is in a great position to make another deep run at the national championship. They have an incredible roster and an excellent coaching staff to do so.

Let's take a look at this year's team as well as some of the past few years and how they have become a powerhouse in college basketball.

Also Read: Clemson leaving ACC inevitable as school reportedly finds way to break $120M+ GoR for 2025 move to SEC, conference realignment takes a wild turn

Will the Kansas Jayhawks make the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The short answer is yes. Kansas, who are 18-5, has dominated throughout the season thus far and should be a lock at this point to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They have done well in all four quadrants and should continue to showcase their incredible ability behind Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson.

Kansas NCAA Tournament history

The Kansas Jayhawks have been one of the most dominant programs in the NCAA Tournament, as they hold a .703 winning percentage in the postseason (116-49) while winning four national championships. They have been able to make the postseason every season under coach Bill Self and should continue to dominate their way to the tournament.

Kansas March Madness odds

At this point in the season, it is as close to a lock that the Kansas Jayhawks are going to be in the NCAA Tournament as we can be.

Team Rankings has a bracketology system that projects a team's records based on performance and the Jayhawks right now are projected to be a third-seed in the tournament with a nine percent chance of being an auto bid and only a seven percent chance of being a number one seed.

Kansas Jayhawks Strengths

Passing (Assists per game are second in the nation)

Scoring

Starting lineup

Kansas Jayhawks Weaknesses

Rebounding

Bench

Kansas Jayhawks Quadrant records

As of this writing, the Jayhawks have faced some tough competition but are dominating in each quadrant. They are 5-3 in Quadrant 1, 3-0 in Quadrant 2, 5-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.

Quadrants divide teams into four categories based on their performance and the records help differentiate teams with no common opponents. The quadrant rankings are placing the teams by their NET rankings and below is a breakdown of what the rankings for each team would be for each quadrant.

Quadrant Home NET Rankings Neutral NET Rankings Away NET Rankings 1 1-30 1-50 1-75 2 31-75 51-100 76-135 3 76-160 101-200 136-240 4 161-353 201-353 241-353

Also Read: Mikey Williams transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Memphis freshman ft. Team Kansas and more