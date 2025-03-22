JuJu Watkins has been a standout performer for the USC Trojans over the past couple of years. She had a fantastic freshman year and has continued that hot streak into her sophomore season. Former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton feels Watkins deserves all the hype she's received.

Ad

On his 4th & 1 with Cam Newton YouTube channel, the former Panthers quarterback said that JuJu Watkins is a "bigger baller" than Caitlin Clark, who broke numerous records during her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

"Juju is a bigger baller than Caitlin Clark," Newton said on Friday. "The statistics say what everybody needs to know. JuJu is a better athlete than Caitlin Clark, that's not saying Caitlin Clark ain't good because she is f**king phenomenal. She has been what the game is missing and I love that for her."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Watkins secured AP All-American honors for the second year in a row. She recently surpassed Clark's two-year point total when she dropped 29 points against UCLA in a Big Ten Tournament championship clash. Watkins has racked up 1,684 points from 65 games, edging out Clark's two-year tally of 1,662 points from 62 games.

JuJu Watkins eyeing history after surpassing Caitlin Clark's 2-year point total

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

In November, Watkins became the fastest player to register 1,000 points in USC women's basketball history. She achieved the feat in only 38 games. In a recent interview with NBC's Natalia Esquire, JuJu Watkins said she never takes her accolades for granted but spoke about how the records were a byproduct of winning.

Ad

"I always have pride in anything that I do and get noticed for," Watkins said. "I don't take that for granted. ... When it comes to sports, I think the main goal is winning and everything else will follow."

Watkins and the USC Trojans are gearing up for their first game of March Madness against UNC Greensboro. All eyes will be on the star guard as she chases Kelsey Mitchell's two-year record. She needs 79 points to move past Mitchell's tally of 1,762 that she achieved between 2014-16 while with Ohio State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here