USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is recovering from the ACL injury she suffered that prematurely finished her 2024-2025 campaign. On March 24, Watkins sustained the injury inside the first five minutes of her and her team's second-round matchup of this year's national tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, through which USC still won by 37 points, 96-59.
Losing out on their star player, the Trojans couldn't go all the way in the 2025 March Madness despite being one of the favorites to do so. As they look ahead to next season and retool this offseason, it seems as though Watkins and Co. will be bolstered by the confirmed transfer of a standout from their program rivals, as UCLA Bruins key cog Londynn Jones is set to transfer to USC.
Earlier on Monday, April 21, it was confirmed that Jones was moving on from the Bruins, the Trojans' Big Ten conference rivals, and announced that she would be taking her abilities to USC. This surprised many in the college basketball world, mainly because Jones's move is directly towards her former team's biggest opponents.
"Best of both worlds, LA...I'm still here," Jones captioned her Instagram post with a red and a yellow heart emoji.
This prompted Watkins to come up with a two-word reaction in the comment section of Jones' Instagram upload.
"Let's gooooo," with a red and a yellow heart emoji.
The Bruins defeated the Trojans earlier in the year during the Big Ten conference tournament title game on March 9 with a five-point edge, 72-67. Before that, though, USC was named the conference regular season champions with an overall record of 31-4 and 17-1 during conference play.
As Watkins continues with her recovery, the college superstar's return will now be backed by the likes of Jones, who was integral in UCLA's first-ever NCAA Final Four run last campaign, eventually concluding the year with a 31-2 overall record and 16-2 with conference games.
Londynn Jones was one of the best three-point shooters in UCLA Bruins history
Londynn Jones is an incoming senior in the 2025-2026 season, through which she has spent the last three years of college hoops with the Cori Close-coached UCLA Bruins. In the 2023-2024 campaign, she set the record for the most three-pointers made by any player from the program in a single season with 87 makes.
Known for her hot shooting and perimeter defense, Jones looks to bring the same skillset to the Lindsay Gottlieb-coached USC Trojans, who could use her stellar three-point shooting. On the year, the Riverside, California native averaged 8.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, including a 35.1% three-point field goal percentage.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here