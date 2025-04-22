USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is recovering from the ACL injury she suffered that prematurely finished her 2024-2025 campaign. On March 24, Watkins sustained the injury inside the first five minutes of her and her team's second-round matchup of this year's national tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, through which USC still won by 37 points, 96-59.

Ad

Losing out on their star player, the Trojans couldn't go all the way in the 2025 March Madness despite being one of the favorites to do so. As they look ahead to next season and retool this offseason, it seems as though Watkins and Co. will be bolstered by the confirmed transfer of a standout from their program rivals, as UCLA Bruins key cog Londynn Jones is set to transfer to USC.

Ad

Trending

Earlier on Monday, April 21, it was confirmed that Jones was moving on from the Bruins, the Trojans' Big Ten conference rivals, and announced that she would be taking her abilities to USC. This surprised many in the college basketball world, mainly because Jones's move is directly towards her former team's biggest opponents.

"Best of both worlds, LA...I'm still here," Jones captioned her Instagram post with a red and a yellow heart emoji.

Ad

Ad

This prompted Watkins to come up with a two-word reaction in the comment section of Jones' Instagram upload.

"Let's gooooo," with a red and a yellow heart emoji.

(image credits: @_londeeeezy on Instagram)

The Bruins defeated the Trojans earlier in the year during the Big Ten conference tournament title game on March 9 with a five-point edge, 72-67. Before that, though, USC was named the conference regular season champions with an overall record of 31-4 and 17-1 during conference play.

Ad

As Watkins continues with her recovery, the college superstar's return will now be backed by the likes of Jones, who was integral in UCLA's first-ever NCAA Final Four run last campaign, eventually concluding the year with a 31-2 overall record and 16-2 with conference games.

Londynn Jones was one of the best three-point shooters in UCLA Bruins history

Expand Tweet

Ad

Londynn Jones is an incoming senior in the 2025-2026 season, through which she has spent the last three years of college hoops with the Cori Close-coached UCLA Bruins. In the 2023-2024 campaign, she set the record for the most three-pointers made by any player from the program in a single season with 87 makes.

Known for her hot shooting and perimeter defense, Jones looks to bring the same skillset to the Lindsay Gottlieb-coached USC Trojans, who could use her stellar three-point shooting. On the year, the Riverside, California native averaged 8.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, including a 35.1% three-point field goal percentage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here