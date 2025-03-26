When JuJu Watkins played down Kobe Bryant comparison & picked Paul George as her NBA parallel instead

JuJu Watkins denied comparisons to Kobe Bryant during a 2024 interview with House of Highlights. The guard was months separated from making NCAA history as the all-time highest-scoring freshman.

With that, Watkins was asked about her possible NBA comparison, noting that some fans and pundits have compared her games to Bryant.

The USC star immediately downplayed the comparison by acknowledging the challenge of being measured against a legend. She then shared that she has received comparisons to Paul George at times, which she believes to be an apt choice.

"I can't say Kobe; he's too great," she said. "I get Paul George sometimes, a lot, and that's just like the best compliment ever. So, yeah, I'll say Paul."

JuJu Watkins' comparison to Kobe Bryant came purely out of her fearlessness and scoring ability. Watkins posted 920 points in her first college season. She had 14 30-point games across the regular season and the NCAA Tournament, including a 51-point performance.

While she humbly avoided being compared to Bryant, the USC guard has showcased a desire to emulate the relentless drive and pursuit of the late NBA legend.

"Kobe is LA; I'm always just in constant awe of him and his legacy and, of course, Gigi (Bryant, Kobe's daughter), too," she said after dropping a career-high 51 points in February 2024. "Just always making sure I have that type of mindset and trying to adopt more of that Mamba Mentality every time I step on the court."

Paul George's advice to JuJu Watkins on dealing with superstardom

During her appearance on the "Podcast P" with Paul George in April 2024, the then-LA Clippers superstar had some advice for JuJu Watkins on dealing with fame. PG13 encouraged the USC guard to stay true to herself despite the plethora of off-court opportunities. He also advised her to stay grounded in the foundations that made her a renowned college basketball name.

"What I will say is that continue doing what you've been doing," he said (Timestamp: 26:28). "I think people lose sight of thinking that they have to become this because of everything basketball has been giving you. I think you're at a beautiful place where you can pick and choose what you want.

"You can lose sight of what actually got you to where you're at. So, just staying grounded with what you do, it's been working obviously. The saying is cliche, but it's true: All money ain't good money as long as it aligns with you and it doesn't overlap or it doesn't become more pressure added to you."

Paul George also shared ways of handling criticism with JuJu Watkins, saying that people even had reservations around Michael Jordan's game, who is considered one of the best players in NBA history.

