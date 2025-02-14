JuJu Watkins drops 5-word reaction as $5 million worth America actress fangirls over USC star’s dominance vs UCLA 

USC Trojans phenom JuJu Watkins is no stranger to making headlines, but her latest moment of recognition came from an unexpected source: Hollywood star Sanaa Lathan. The veteran actress, known for her roles in "Love & Basketball" and "The Best Man," couldn’t contain her excitement while watching Watkins dominate in USC’s matchup against UCLA on Thursday.

Lathan, who has a net worth of around $5 million (per Yahoo), took to Instagram on Thursday to share her admiration for Watkins’ performance. She posted a clip from the game, showing Watkins assisting a basket, along with a caption cheering her on. In response, Watkins reshared the post with a heartfelt and relatable reaction.

“I’m so fanned out rn” Watkins said.

JuJu Watkins reacts to Instagram post from Sanaa Lathan - Image source: Instagram/jujubballin

The moment was a full-circle one for many basketball and film fans. Watkins, already one of college basketball’s most electrifying players, appeared humbled by the recognition from the Hollywood actress.

On the court, Watkins continues to prove why she’s one of the most talked-about players in the NCAA. Against UCLA, she put on another dominant performance, showcasing her scoring prowess, court vision and elite athleticism.

This isn’t the first time Watkins has caught the attention of high-profile figures. With her rapid rise in the basketball world, it’s clear that celebrities and athletes alike have taken notice, including Draymond Green, who also showed his support in January.

JuJu Watkins shines as USC upsets No. 1-ranked UCLA with dominant performance

USC star JuJu Watkins delivered an impressive performance on Thursday night, leading the No. 6-ranked Trojans to a 71-60 victory over No. 1-ranked UCLA, breaking the Bruins' unbeaten run. The sophomore guard put on a show, scoring 38 points, securing 11 rebounds, eight blocks and dishing out five assists, proving once again why she is one of the most dominant players in college basketball.

Watkins has averaged 24.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 43.2% this season. Despite facing a tough Bruins defense, she showcased her versatility and efficiency, shooting 12-of-26 from the floor, including a remarkable six-of-nine from 3-point range, further cementing her all-around dominance.

With only one other USC player, Kiki Iriafen (11 points), reaching double figures, Watkins’ heroics were crucial in securing the upset win. She also sealed a double-double late in the game with her 10th rebound, adding one more before the final buzzer.

