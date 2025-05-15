JuJu Watkins goes down memory lane with latest IG dump: "Just growing with the flow"

JuJu Watkins led USC to its strongest season in nearly four decades. The Trojans earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and won the Big Ten regular-season title, their first conference crown in 31 years.

Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game before her season ended early due to an ACL injury.

On Wednesday, the USC star posted a message on Instagram, summarizing her season. The post included a drawing of her in a USC uniform, a photo credited to Cassy Athena showing her with a teammate, and an image of Watkins on the court wearing pink-accented USC gear and the number 12.

The caption read:

“Just growing with the flow 🫶🏽.”

She was named Big Ten Player of the Year and received her seventh Big Ten Player of the Week honor. Watkins was also named AP National Player of the Year, becoming the first USC player to win the award. She won the 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy and the John R. Wooden Award.

Watkins ranked sixth nationally in scoring. Against AP top-10 teams, she averaged 26.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. USC finished 4-1 in those matchups and won eight straight against AP-ranked opponents.

In a 71-60 win over then-No. 1 UCLA at Galen Center, Watkins posted 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and a career-high eight blocks. She followed with 30 points in an 80-67 road win over No. 2 UCLA that clinched the Big Ten title.

JuJu Watkins’ outstanding season ended prematurely

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) grimaces after injuring her knee - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins sustained a torn ACL during USC’s second-round NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State, ending her season. The injury removed USC’s leading scorer from the lineup and impacted the team’s postseason outlook.

Former Lakers guard Magic Johnson posted a message of support on social media:

“Devastated to hear the news that Juju Watkins tore her ACL last night. I’m praying for a speedy recovery, but I know Juju is a competitor and will be back stronger and better! 🙏🏾”

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said Watkins would recover and cited current treatment methods that reduce long-term risk from ACL injuries, per reports.

