JuJu Watkins pens down heartfelt note as USC exits March Madness in Elite Eight

The USC Trojans fell out of the NCAA Tournament after they fell short in the Elite Eight against the UConn Huskies on Monday at Spokane Arena. USC, without its star player, JuJu Watkins, lost the clash 78-64 as Paige Bueckers stepped up for the Huskies.

Watkins suffered a torn ACL in the second-round clash against Mississippi State. Since then, she hasn't spoken to the media or been active on social media. But after USC's defeat, she penned a heartfelt message on her Instagram story.

"Thank you all for the incredible love and support," she wrote. "Seeing all your messages and kind words has meant the world to me - y'all have given me so much hope. Right now, my heart is with my teammates - I wish I could have been out there battling, but I couldn't be prouder of the fight we've fought together. Thank you all."

USC did well to beat Kansas State in the Sweet 16, but UConn had too much ammunition in its ranks. Fans already knew it would be an uphill battle for the Trojans to face UConn without JuJu Watkins, but Lindsay Gottlieb's team gave a valiant fight before going down.

JuJu Watkins-less USC Trojans go down fighting against the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16

The Huskies started the first quarter with a 14-11 lead over the Trojans, and they continued their domination in the second quarter with more authority. UConn held a 39-25 lead at the break and was pulling away.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies - Source: Imagn

However, USC fought back in the third quarter with 21-12, reducing the deficit to only five points heading into the final quarter. But the Huskies eventually pulled through with a 27-18 final quarter to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

Paige Bueckers stepped up for UConn with a game-high 33 points, six assists and three rebounds. Sarah Strong also delivered a double-double with 22 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Rayah Marshall, with 23 points and 15 rebounds, was the top performer for the Trojans.

UConn will now face the overall top seed, the UCLA Bruins, on Friday at Amalie Arena in Florida.

