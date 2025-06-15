Juju Watkins sends clear message to UPS after getting trolled by delivery driver with rival chant

USC star Juju Watkins shared a UPS delivery slip on her Instagram story Saturday after a driver wrote “GO DUCKS!” on the note, a jab referencing Oregon - a USC rival. Watkins responded by tagging @ups and writing:
“We have beef,” signaling her playful frustration.
Watkins remains a central figure in college sports, despite being sidelined with a torn ACL sustained during the NCAA Tournament. NBC has greenlit Season 2 of "On the Rise: JuJu Watkins," the docuseries that debuted in November on NBC and Peacock. Watkins, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul are all executive producers, as the show will now follow her recovery process.
Off the court, she holds major NIL deals with Nike, Gatorade and Pottery Barn. She has nearly 1.5 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Her “O2W Score” of 94 from Out2Win ranks her among the top athletes in college basketball, as per SI.
Juju Watkins is expected to miss the 2025 season
USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said there’s a detailed rehab plan in place for Juju Watkins, with no rush in bringing her back. Rich Paul, CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group, previously praised Watkins’ strategic management of her career.
“JuJu can set the standard for excellence on and off the court, and it’s amazing to see her begin to maximize the opportunities in front of her with strategy and expertise, even at this young age,” Paul said, according to SI.
Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season, leading USC to a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed and sweeping national Player of the Year honors.
USC enters its second Big Ten season with a 182-151 all-time record against current conference teams. The 2025-26 schedule includes first-ever visits to Iowa's Galen Center, Maryland, Purdue and Wisconsin. USC will also play at Illinois and Minnesota for the first time.
