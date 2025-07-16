JuJu Watkins shares 2-word reaction to wholesome message from coach Lindsay Gottlieb's 2YO daughter

JuJu Watkins got the most adorable birthday greeting ever. The USC star shared a video from coach Lindsay Gottlieb of her two-year-old daughter wishing Watkins a happy birthday on Instagram story.

Ad

The clip showed Gottlieb's kid, Reese Martin, delivering a short but sweet message to Watkins on her special day. The college basketball star turned 20 on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday to you," Reese said with a cute smile.

Ad

Trending

Watkins reacted to Reese's video when she shared the clip on Instagram.

"the cutest," Watkins wrote.

JuJu Watkins shared a video from coach Lindsay Gottlieb of her daughter Reese giving a birthday greeting to the USC star on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@jujubballin

Lindsay Gottlieb included a message to JuJu Watkins when she sent Reese's video to her, noting that her daughter filmed an early greeting because it was already July 15 in Czechia.

Ad

Gottlieb had earlier shared her own birthday greeting to Watkins on her Instagram story.

“Happiest birthday @jujubballin," Gottlieb wrote. "What a thing to be on this part of your life journey with you. Beyond all levels of talent, it’s the human you are that draws people to you. Have the best day!"

Watkins has formed a close relationship with Gottlieb and her family since she started playing for the USC Trojans in 2023. The USC coach provided support to Watkins when she injured her knee against Mississippi State in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Ad

How JuJu Watkins fared under Lindsay Gottlieb in her first two seasons at USC

USC Trojans guard Watkins. Photo: Imagn

JuJu Watkins' injury is a huge blow for the USC Trojans, as they will miss her services for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Watkins helped turn USC into a legitimate title contender the past two seasons, posting impressive numbers to start her career with the Trojans.

Ad

She dazzled in her freshman year at USC, averaging 27.1 points, 7.3 boards and 3.3 dimes through 34 games in the 2023-24 season. She was also a menace on the defensive end, leading the Trojans in steals and blocked shots during her first year in the collegiate ranks.

Watkins continued putting up monster numbers for USC in her sophomore season in 2024-25, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks through 33 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here