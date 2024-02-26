JuJu Watkins stats: How did the USC guard perform against Utah?

The USC Lady Trojans may have lost to the Utah Lady Utes last time out, but So Cal star Juju Watkins still shone on the court--as expected.

The nation's second-best scorer was likely the only silver lining in USC's 74-68 loss, especially since they've been on a blistering seven-game winning streak before it happened. Furthermore, Utah was, at least on paper, the sub-par team heading into Galen Center (ranked 18th and is currently 6th in the Pac-12).

JuJu Watkins's stats against Utah

Juju Watkins finished the contest with a game-high 30 points on ten total field goals made, alongside nine free throws in 35 minutes of action.

This performance is more or less on par with what the USC star has been producing ever since she stepped onto campus. But what's even more amazing is the background behind this statistic. With the performance, she has now recorded her 12th game with 30 or more points for the year (via USCTrojans.com).

This has further added to her school record for single-season 30-point plus games while also being the 24th time in 25 games she's led the team in scoring during her current stint. Watkins is also coming off a historic 42-point performance against the Colorado Lady Buffaloes last time out.

Aside from scoring, Juju Watkins also handed out five assists and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss. Her performance basically kept the game close, considering USC struggled with scoring right out of the gate, shooting just 34.4 percent at halftime and heading into the breakdown six.

Eventually, Utah's scorching hot shooting from three (11 3-pointers for the game) allowed them to pull away with the upset.

Utah's answer to Juju Watkins' offensive barrage

With Watkins basically the only one to keep USC afloat for much of the game, Utah had more than enough weapons to match her shot for shot on her own.

The Lady Utes' leading scorer was Alissa Pili, who is herself a former transfer from USC, with 23 points for the game alongside nine rebounds and an assist. Jenna Johnson also handled the offense quite well, dishing out an excellent nine dimes to lead her team for the game to go with her three boards.

With the win, the Lady Utes are now at 20-8 overall and 10-6 in-conference, putting them smack dab in the middle of the Pac-12. USC's loss, on the other hand, put them in third place at 21-5 on the year and 11-5 against in-conference opponents. They're now behind Oregon State and Stanford with just a few games left until the postseason begins.