“Legend”: USC guard JuJu Watkins in awe of ‘busy’ LeBron James’ courtside presence at NCAAW games

Basketball runs in the veins of Lebron James and Juju Watkins couldn't hold back praise for the veteran star. After her explosive performance against the Oregon Ducks, where she scored 33 points, Watkins seems determined to climb to the top of women's basketball.

Lakers forward LeBron James was present for the game and witnessed JuJu's spectacular performance. The USC guard couldn't be more proud.

JuJu Watkins extends her gratitude for LeBron James

JuJu Watkins took to Instagram and shared her praise for King James for his recent appearances at the women's basketball games. She shared the photograph of LeBron alongside his wife, Savannah and daughter, Zhuri. She captioned the picture:

The fact that people with busy schedules who are doing so much are willing to come down to watch a women's basketball game says a lot.

LeBron James with his family at a women's basketball match

LeBron James has been gender-neutral when it comes to his love of basketball. He attended his son Bronny James' game in December 2023 at Galen Center. He has announced that he would attend the game even if he had to miss his own.

He gave the standing ovation to his son, who recovered from cardiac arrest in July but ensured to participate in the women's game as well. And perhaps, LeBron's attendance elicited JuJu's praise.

When LeBron watched Watkins' performances

JuJu has been praiseworthy of LeBron and the Lakers forward hasn't stayed behind either.

After JuJu's jaw-dropping performance against Stanford, slaying the opponents with 51 points in a 67-58 win, LeBron was all praise for the youngster. He took to his social media and shared the picture of Watkins and wrote:

“I thought I told you to cut out lil sis!!!”“Oh yeah, I did say don’t! Kill your [footstep emoji] on their necks! Ayyyyeee”

Owing to her impressive performances this season, she is the top contender for all the major National Player of the Year awards this year. As she aims to be the queen of women's basketball in the coming seasons, giving due credit to the 'King' is something her fans would admire.