JuJu Watkins Stats Tonight: How did USC star fare vs UCLA (Feb. 13)

JuJu Watkins pulled off one of the most amazing individual performances of the season, carrying the No. 6 USC Trojans to a 71-60 upset of No. 1 UCLA on Thursday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Ad

The sophomore guard tallied 38 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal and eight blocks in 39 minutes, helping the Women of Troy bounce back from a seven-point second-half deficit to hand the Bruins their first loss of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the much anticipated Big 10 clash between two Los Angeles-based women's basketball programs, Watkins carried her team to force an upset. She went on a shooting spree in the first quarter, scoring 11 points on three 3-pointers and one jumper.

Watkins added one rebound, one assist and two blocks to help USC build a 24-15 lead. The second quarter saw UCLA mounting a comeback but the 6-foot-2 guard showed tremendous resolve, scoring all 14 of the team's points and kept the Trojans on the driver's seat at the half, 38-35.

Ad

Watkins tallied five points, four rebounds and one block in the third period, as UCLA (23-1, 11-1) resumed its comeback and took a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

In the payoff period, the guard had one of the best performances of her collegiate career, recording eight points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and five blocks to orchestrate a 24-8 finishing kick to give the win for USC (22-2, 12-1).

Ad

Here are JuJu Watkins' final stats in USC's win over UCLA:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF JuJu Watkins 39 38 11 5 1 8 12-26 6-9 8-10 3 1

Ad

Trojans vs Bruins Game Recap: USC steps up defense in the fourth period to outclass UCLA

USC used its defense to fuel its offense as it bounced back from giving up a five-point edge in the third quarter to pick up its biggest win of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Women of Troy limited the Bruins to eight points in the payoff period while scoring 24 points to complete the comeback and take the Big Ten Conference lead with a half-a-game lead over UCLA.

JuJu Watkins showed her defensive prowess, blocking five shots in the fourth quarter and hauling down 10 defensive rebounds. Kiki Iriafen bucked a slow start to finish with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block, with most of her field goal attempts dished off by Watkins.

Ad

Lauren Betts finished with a double-double of 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and one block for the Bruins, who committed 20 turnovers and shot 35.1%. Kiki Rice added 15 points and Janiah Barker contributed 10 for UCLA, who is set to meet No. 22 Michigan State (19-5, 9-4) on Sunday.

USC, on the other hand, will visit Washington (14-11, 5-8) on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here