JuJu Watkins stats tonight: How did USC star fare vs Wisconsin (Feb. 5)

JuJu Watkins produced her lowest point output of the season, but it didn't matter, as USC picked up an 86-64 win over Wisconsin in a Big Ten game on Wednesday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-2 guard finished with 14 points, two rebounds, one steal and one block to be one of five Trojans players who scored in double figures during the game. The sophomore, who saw action for a season-low 26 minutes, shot 4-of-11, including 1-of-4 from the 3-point line and 5-of-6 from the foul line.

Watkins opened scoring with a jumper 21 seconds into the game, but that would be her lone offensive production for the quarter, as the Trojans led 17-12.

She broke her scoreless drought with 1:29 left in the second period, connecting on two charities that gave USC a 33-24 advantage. The Sierra Canyon alumnus scored three more points, giving the No. 7-ranked Trojans a 39-28 lead at the half.

Watkins scored two points in the third period on a jumper that handed USC a 45-31 edge. She broke into double figures in the fourth period with a triple off a pass from Kiki Iriafen that stretched the Trojans' lead to 19.

She made two foul shots that gave USC a 71-50 lead with 7:01 left. Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb would rest her superstar guard at the 6:24 mark of the payoff period, calling it a night for the 6-foot-2 sensation.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF JuJu Watkins 26 14 2 0 1 1 4-11 1-4 5-6 1 1

Trojans vs. Badgers Game Recap: Five players score in double figures as USC beats Wisconsin

Five USC players scored at least 10 points to help the Trojans demolish Wisconsin and secure their second-straight 20-win season. Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen led the team's offense with 15 points while JuJu Watkins and Avery Howell added 14 each for USC (20-2, 10-1 in Big Ten).

Talia von Oelhoffen and Kayleigh Heckel added 11 and 10 markers for the Trojans, who won the game despite being outrebounded by Wisconsin 40-31. But the game's biggest story was Wisconsin's lack of ball control, which led to it committing 24 turnovers, with 17 coming from USC's steals.

The Badgers' errors blew up the fast break points differential (22-6) and points in the paint (44-26). Serah Williams scored 19 points while Carter McCray and Tess Myers added 12 each for Wisconsin (11-12, 2-10).

The Trojans will be back home on Saturday at the Galen Center, hosting No. 8-ranked Ohio State (20-2, 9-2), who lost to No. 1-ranked UCLA (22-0, 10-0) on Wednesday night at the Pauley Pavilion.

How was JuJu Watkins' performance against Wisconsin? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

