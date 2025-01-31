JuJu Watkins Stats Tonight: How did USC star play against Minnesota? (Jan. 30) 

JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans extended their winning streak to 15 games on Thursday night, beating the Minnesota Golden Gophers 82-69 at Galen Center. Watkins was one of three players to score in double figures for the Trojans, who bolstered their record to 19-1.

Watkins scored a game-high 20 points in 38 minutes of action. She shot 7-for-24 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free throw line. She struggled, however, with her outside shot, missing seven of her eight attempts from beyond the arc.

Expand Tweet

Trending

JuJu Watkins also grabbed 11 rebounds to record her fourth double-double of the season. She previously achieved that feat in the games against Ole Miss, Rutgers and Penn State. She also had four assists, one steal and one block.

Below are her stats from the game against Minnesota:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO JuJu Watkins 38 20 11 4 7-24 1-8 5-6 3-8 1 1 1 3

JuJu Watkins overcomes poor start to lead USC Trojans past Minnesota

Watkins had an awful start against Minnesota, missing all 10 of her field-goal attempts in the first half. USC entered the break with a 40-28 lead despite Watkins finishing the opening half with just two points, three rebounds and two assists.

Watkins finally found her groove in the second half, scoring 18 of her 20 points during that period. She has scored at least 20 points in all but two of USC's 20 games this season. The only games in which she failed to reach that mark were against Cal Poly on Nov. 9 and Purdue on Jan. 22.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans drives past Amaya Battle (#3) of the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter at Galen Center on Jan. 30, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty

Watkins has been a vital cog for coach Lindsay Gottlieb this season, leading the Trojans not only in scoring but also in assists and steals. She is the nation's third-leading scorer, trailing only Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson and Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo in that category.

It wasn't just Watkins who wreaked havoc against the Minnesota defense though. Kiki Iriafen led the Trojans in scoring with 23 points. She was efficient on the offensive end, going 9-for-11 from the field. She was perfect from the 3-point area, knocking down both of her attempts from beyond the arc. She also shot 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Iriafen also led USC in rebounding with 11 boards. This was the first time she recorded a double-double since Dec. 21, when she amassed 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Trojans' 72-70 victory over the UConn Huskies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here