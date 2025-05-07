Juju Watkins' teammate sends clear message ahead of junior season for Lindsay Gottlieb's USC

JuJu Watkins won't an active part of USC's roster to begin the 2025-26 season. The program realizes the same and has made significant additions through the portal and the 2025 talent class. UCLA's Londynn Jones and five-star prospect Jazzy Davidson will play an instrumental role in the Trojans' success next season.

Nevertheless, the voice and guidance of veteran players will contribute significantly as well. One of them is guard Malia Samuels, preparing for her third season with the program. The junior seems prepared too, as she uploaded photos in different game-time attires on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Right where I belong," Samuels captioned her post.

Malia Samuels has been a valuable role player off the bench for USC. She averaged 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 36.8% shooting last season. As JuJu Watkins spearheads much of the offensive load, the guard has earned a reputation for her defensive tenacity and adding depth to the roster.

Nevertheless, despite a constant role in the second unit, Samuels doesn't shy away from big moments. One instance came during the Big Ten semifinal against Michigan, where she secured an and-one at a pivotal point in the fourth quarter.

The guard remained aggressive in the closing minutes and earned two more trips to the charity stripe in the final minute.

Malia Samuels was a star player at Garfield High School, leading the program to multiple 3A State Championships, in 2022 and 2023. She also won the 2021-22 3A Washington State Player of the Year, 2022 State Tournament MVP, 2022 Metro League Defensive Player of the Year and other honors.

JuJu Watkins and USC have announced the Big Ten schedule

JuJu Watkins' USC will partake in 18 Big Ten conference games. Nine of them will be on the road, while the other nine will tip off at the Galen Center. The previous season's regular season rivalry with UCLA will continue, as the Bruins are the only home-and-away contests for the Trojans.

The two teams faced thrice last season. Watkins and Co. won both regular season contests, but Lauren Betts and Co. came through in the SEC championship game.

