USC superstar JuJu Watkins adds another accolade to her resume with latest "Female Athlete of the Year" win 

USC Trojans sophomore guard JuJu Watkins adds another hardware to her award cabinet for the 2024-25 season. In her latest feat, the superstar player was named the Female Athlete of the Year at the 2025 Tommy Awards.

Ad

Unlike the national stature of the Wooden Award and Wade trophy, the Tommy Awards are university-restricted honors held each year at Southern California. It celebrates the accomplishments of its student-athletes. Watkins' latest award comes a year after the women's basketball crew was named Most Inspirational Women's Team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Watkins is coming off a stellar sophomore year, averaging 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks while making 42.6% of her shots. She was one of the top contenders for the scoring leaderboard all season and made several records throughout the stretch.

One of the most significant ones included touching the 1,000-point mark in two fewer games than Caitlin Clark, the all-time scoring leader in the NCAA.

Some of the most prestigious trophies Watkins won this season included the John R. Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Big Ten Player of the Year. She also saw her name in Associated Press First-Team All-American, All-Big Ten First Team and All-Big Ten Defensive Team lists.

Ad

USC finds JuJu Watkins replacement for next season

Watkins suffered a season-ending injury during the second round of the NCAA tournament. When aligning her setback with other college basketball stars, the guard would most likely miss most of the 2025-26 season. However, USC has seemingly found a way to keep things competitive in the SEC.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Trojans welcome ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the nation, Jazzy Davidson, out of Clackamas High School. She was one of the top five players at the beginning of the previous season, behind talents like Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts. However, she moved to the top later on with consistent performances in high-stakes matchups.

Davidson will not completely take over JuJu Watkins' role at USC. However, until the star guard returns, she could generate regular offense for the team. The 6-foot-1 forward can play three positions, back down players in the post and provide decent protection near the rim when necessary.

How do you think the USC Trojans will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here