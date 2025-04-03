JuJu Watkins and USC stars gush over teammate Kayleigh Heckel’s snaps summing up the season

USC guard Kayleigh Heckel on Tuesday shared some pictures on Instagram that reflect how her season has been.

Ad

Heckel wrote: "embrace the journey 🤍."

Ad

Trending

The post had different frames showing her season for the USC Trojans.

She drew a lot of attention from her teammates, especially JuJu Watkins, who reacted to the post in the comments section.

Watkins used two emojis 🎈 🤞🏽to react to the post.

Avery Howell sent a hand gesture emoji "🤙🏼."

"4L twin🫶🏻🫶🏻," Rian Forestier wrote.

JuJu Watkins and USC stars react to Kayleigh Heckel’s snaps (Credit: IG/@heckel_kayleigh)

Forestier also wrote, "My loveeee."

Ad

Aaliyah Gayles used an emoji that showed her admiration: "😍".

"My dawg," Malia Samuels replied.

JuJu Watkins and USC stars react to Kayleigh Heckel’s snaps (Credit: IG/@heckel_kayleigh)

Kayleigh Heckel has had a limited role with the Trojans, averaging 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 45.9%.

Ad

With Watkins out with her knee injury, the No. 1 seed USC Trojans (31-4) lost 78-64 to the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight on Monday. Heckel had five points in 19 minutes.

JuJu Watkins, the Naismith Player of the Year, has been exceptional, averaging 23.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg and 3.4 apg.

NCAA Tournament second round: USC vs. Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Juju Watkins wins Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award

Following a sensational sophomore season, UCS star Juju Watkins has been awarded the Naismith Player of the Year.

Ad

The guard beat UConn's Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UCLA's Lauren Betts to become USC’s first Naismith Award winner since Lisa Leslie in 1994.

She expressed her appreciation for the prestigious honor on Instagram.

UCLA vs. USC - Source: Getty

“I’m at a loss for words right now. What an incredible honor,” Watkins said in her acceptance video. “I want to sincerely thank Naismith for this amazing recognition. This is truly special, and I feel so blessed to be selected amongst some of the best in the game.

“I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the staff at SC for making this all possible. To my family, friends, the fans, your love and support means the world to me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for what’s ahead.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here