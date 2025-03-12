Junior Bridgeman death: John Calipari, Mark Pope and more coaches offer heartwarming tributes to former Louisville legend

Legendary former Louisville star Junior Bridgeman died at the age of 71 on Tuesday, reports confirmed. The ex-NBA star reportedly suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night in Louisville at a fundraising event.

After Bridgeman's death was confirmed, tributes poured in from fans on social media. Even basketball coaches in the NCAA, including John Calipari, Mark Pope and others paid respect to the late Milwaukee Bucks star.

"I’m in shock and so sad hearing that Junior Bridgeman passed away. One of the nicest and caring person I’ve ever met. He was successful in everything he did. He was always looking for win win opportunities. He treated people right. He was beacon of hope for many and a mentor to anyone that asked his help. My prayers to his wife, children and extended family. This one hurts deep. RIP" Arkansas coach Calipari tweeted.

Kentucky coach Pope tweeted:

"Condolences to the friends and family of Junior Bridgeman, a college basketball and NBA great, and a giant in the state of Kentucky. He made a powerful impact throughout our commonwealth, and we will remember him fondly."

Even Louisville coach Pat Kelsey sent a heartwarming tribute for Bridgeman.

"Heartbroken by the passing of Louisville legend Junior Bridgeman. So much more than a basketball player. A brilliant businessman who will undoubtedly be remembered as one of Louisville’s all-time greatest citizens. His amazing philanthropy publicly pales in comparison to the THOUSANDS of ‘anonymous’ acts of kindness and generosity for those in need. My prayers go out to Junior’s beloved family." Kelsey tweeted.

Following his NBA career, Bridgeman became a prominent business leader and philanthropist. He is survived by his wife Doris and three children: Eden, Justin and Ryan.

Junior Bridgeman played for the Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers in the NBA after leaving Louisville

Former NBA star Junior Bridgeman - Source: Imagn

Bridgeman played at Louisville for three seasons from 1972 to 1975. He was then drafted by the LA Lakers with the No. 8 pick in 1975.

Three weeks after the draft, Bridgeman was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played for nine seasons in his first stint. On Sept. 29, 1984, Bridgeman was traded to the LA Clippers. He spent two seasons with the Clippers before returning to Milwaukee for his final season in the NBA.

Across his 12-year NBA career, Bridgeman recorded 11,517 (13.6 PPG), 2,995 (3.5 RPG) rebounds and 2,066 (2.4 APG). The Bucks retired his No. 2 jersey in 1988.

