"Just called dude fat": College hoop world rallies behind NC State star DJ Burns after Rich Eisen's unexpected question

Given an ice cream by the reporter on the court wasn't enough as the NC State basketball star DJ Burns was asked an unexpected question by host Rich Eisen about his weight.

The question seemed to come out of surprise, leaving Burns momentarily taken aback before responding to it. Fans noted that this was the second instance of a potential "fat-shaming" incident happening.

"When did you put on the weight?" Eisen asked.

Burns Jr. seemed to want clarification and requested a repetition to ensure he heard correctly.

"When did you become fill out? When did that happen?" Eisen repeated.

DJ Burns redshirted his freshman season at Tennessee. He lost weight during this year. However, he gained it again. The question sparked a wave of reactions from fans and viewers, who quickly rallied behind Burns in various ways.

The NC State's forward DJ Burns Jr. stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 275 pounds. He indeed is a big presence on the basketball court. Unlike the trend of lean, agile players that are dominating the NBA, Burns has a more traditional big-man role.

Here is how fans reacted:

"Just called the dude fat," one fan said.

"The 'sir' was so funny and lowkey he stayed professional with that response even after that terrible q [question] lol," another fan added.

"Bad timing and question."

"A basketball player should not be fat. Cry more please everyone. There's a reason fat guysdon't play in the NBA."

"When I ask my wife that question, she hits me."

" 'Sir' geeked me out"

"Bro couldn't have worded that any worse."

"When I got that money!"

"Lol Rich Eisen trying to figure out how not to call him fat."

"Sir??? Was more like BITCH???"

While some people found it funny, others did not like the question at all.

"Wtf kinda question is that," a fan asked furiously.

"Super professional from DJ."

"Bro I hate Rich Eisen."

"Proper response should have been to ask rich when the last time he owned a comb was."

"Rich Eisen with a very very rare L. DJ handled it like a boss."

DJ Burns offered Ice cream after the match

Oakland v NC State

After winning the first-round matchup against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament, DJ Burns was offered an Ice cream by the sideline reporter Evan Washburn as a Wolfpack's tradition of indulging in the sweet treat.

During the interview, Burns received an ice cream with a smile but felt unsure how to react. Awkwardly, he passed it off to someone in the crowd before leaving.

Despite the right intentions, this incident was captured by CBS cameras and sparked the first controversy among fans regarding his body weight.