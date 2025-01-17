“Just drop maybe 10 a day”: College hoops fans react to Azzi Fudd revealing she has 500 unreleased TikToks

With the ban on TikTok nearing, Overtime WBB asked Azzi Fudd to showcase a draft that she would be willing to share with fans. The sharpshooter put out a video from the end of her freshman year, where the entire team is dancing to the audio "Blicks."

She added that the timing of the video and the inclusion of teammates make it one of her favorite drafts, further adding that she has around 500 unposted videos.

Fans reacted to the video in the comment section, urging the senior to spam her TikTok with the drafts:

"Hear me out Azzi . Just drop maybe 10 a day . Thanks 😊," a fan wrote.

"Girlll how do you have 500 drafts but we’re always in a content drought !!!" another fann commented.

"POST IT PRINCESS, WE'RE BEGGING HERE 😩😩😩," another fan wrote.

Some fans pressed Fudd to post the video from her freshman year:

"CAROLINE WAS IN IT 😮 AZZI POST IT NOWWW," a fan commented.

"EVEN CAROL WAS IN IT?? bro i need to see that tiktok," another fan wrote.

"People's Princess content is my favorite 🙌🏼," another fan commented.

Azzi Fudd has found her rhythm

Azzi Fudd missed out on the 2023-24 season due to a medial meniscal tear and anterior cruciate ligament tear. When she returned to action earlier this season, she shot less than 20% in her first two games. Even when Fudd found her stroke, scoring 18 points in 18 minutes on 60.0% shooting on Dec. 7 against Louisville, a knee sprain sent her to the locker room.

However, ever since Geno Auriemma asked his players to step up within their roles to make up for Paige Bueckers' absence, Fudd has regained her lost touch. She scored 20+ each game to lead the Huskies against Xavier and Georgetown.

Even when Paige Bueckers returned to action on Wednesday, Azzi Fudd continued her leading ways, scoring 13 points on 54.5% shooting to lead UConn over St. John's Red Storm.

"I think it'll do strides for our team in terms of her being aggressive and her looking to score and the defense having to worry about her and her aggressive mentality," Bueckers said after the game. "And I think we'll be a much better team if she continues to play this way." (1:40)

With that, Azzi Fudd has generated the most productive three-game stretch of the season and second-most productive of her college career. The Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) will hope to witness the upward trend when they Seton Hall on Sunday.

