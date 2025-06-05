"Just to be Duke sons again": College hoops fans react to North Carolina dropping $14 million revamping the roster

Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have struggled in recent years to replicate the program's success from the 2000s and 2010s. Since finishing as the runner-up in the NCAA Tournament in 2022, the team has failed to get further than the Sweet 16. This past season, they were eliminated in the first round of the tournament.

However, the program appears committed to ensuring the Tar Heels will be successful in the coming seasons. On Thursday, Inside Carolina reported that North Carolina has upped its NIL budget to over $14 million.

Fans reacted to this news on Instagram.

"Just to be duke Sons again this year," one fan wrote.

"Helps when the only sport your even half decent at is basketball," one fan commented.

"14 mill and they freshman gonna be the best players. Another Duke sweep otw," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Imagine spending 14 million to go 4th in the ACC," one fan wrote.

"For everyone talking crap about how we always do this. we spent 3 times as much this year then any other year," one fan commented.

Just to get swept by Duke with them bench players," one fan added.

North Carolina's success in 2025 will be heavily influenced by the success of its recruits

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are now committed to spending more money on NIL deals. This should help them in the transfer portal in the coming seasons. However, for the 2025 season, their success will likely be heavily influenced by the success of their recruits.

While the Tar Heels have not been successful on the court the past few seasons, by their standards, UNC is still a destination for recruits. As a result, they were able to sign a few high-profile recruits in the 2025 class, including Caleb Wilson.

Wilson, a five-star recruit from Georgia, is the No. 5-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN. He is expected to come to UNC and have an immediate impact. If he can step into a starring role in his freshman year, the Tar Heels could have a much-improved season.

If he takes some time to develop, the Tar Heels could struggle to compete at the top of the ACC again. Duke is once again expected with the addition of the Boozer brothers. Louisville also had a strong recruiting class, led by Mikel Brown Jr.

