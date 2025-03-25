“Just an excuse for bad behavior”: NCAA analyst Jay Bilas claims Dan Hurley should change his antics

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas appeared on the Dan Patrick Show where he was extremely critical of coach Dan Hurley's antics after his team, the UConn Huskies, bowed out of the second round of March Madness.

Dan Hurley has become one of the primary talking points in college basketball, mainly due to his success with the UConn Huskies in recent times. Hurley guided the Huskies to two consecutive national championships in the last two years, but his quest for a third title ended when the Huskies lost 77-75 against the No. 1 seed Florida Gators.

However, Hurley didn't bow out silently, as he was extremely vocal about the officiating in the game. Several reports suggest that the UConn coach was also seen yelling on his way out of the tunnel. While he left the court for the last time this season, Baylor was playing the Duke, and Dan Hurley was seen yelling at Baylor, warning them of the alleged biased officiating that happened to his team.

Jay Bilas was very unhappy with how Hurley conducted himself after the defeat and reasoned why the UConn coach should consider changing his behavior.

"Well, he should change some things," Jay Silas began. "I think the way he comports himself on the sideline should change and some of the things that he says after a game.. like what we saw in the hallway... is it what you should do? I think the answer is no. I get it the response is 'that's how who he is' - I tend to think that's just an excuse for bad behavior."

Bilas also explained how these antics from Hurley aren't a crime. He is all in for having characters in college basketball. But he believes that the UConn coach would still be this 'character' if he was just superstitious or a crazy competitor who wears superhero socks whilst cutting out the other stuff.

However, Dan Patrick debated how Bob Knight or Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) were these combative coaches throughout their careers in college basketball despite getting all the accolades. Patrick believes that sometimes it is how a person is and he is unsure if Hurley could change. He reasoned how Hurley was like this during his time at Wagner and Rhode Island.

"Oh, I'm not arguing that," Jay Bilas answered to Patrick's query if Hurley could change. "Maybe he can change, if he can't then don't worry about it. But I think maturity would be helpful in these situations."

Jay Bilas agrees that coaches ask for accountability and he believes it is important but feels that the coaches make excuses concerning themselves at times. Bilas wants Dan Hurley to get rid of the excuses whilst being fiery and competitive.

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies bowed out of the second round of March Madness

The Connecticut Huskies were deprived of a three-peat in college basketball this season after they suffered a hard-fought 77-75 defeat against Florida in the second round of March Madness. This is the first time they bowed out before the big dance since 2022. The defeat ended their historic streak under the able leadership of Dan Hurley.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Oklahoma at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

The two teams were inseparable after the first half and most of the second half. There were plenty of noteworthy performances on the night, but Walter Clayton Jr. stepped up with two late threes, taking the game away from the Huskies. He finished with a game-high 23 points while registering a solitary assist and three boards.

For the majority of the game, UConn had things under control, but those two late threes off the dribble ended UConn's historic quest.

