"Get embarrassed for him": Dan Patrick makes his feelings known on UConn HC Dan Hurley's antics

Dan Hurley might be the most polarizing person in college basketball. To some people, the UConn Huskies head coach is one of the most passionate and best in the sport. Others might consider him arrogant, whiney and annoying.

Sports show host Dan Patrick chimed in on Monday. A day after the Huskies' run for a third straight national title ended with a loss to the Florida Gators, the host summarized his thoughts on the Connecticut coach.

“Do you want somebody who is that passionate, who cares, that is a pest, annoying -all of those things- but great at what he (does)? I mean, he cares,” Dan Patrick said. “ You may not like the antics on the floor, and at times I feel embarrassed for him – he can't change."

Sunday was a perfect example of what Patrick said. After the loss to Florida, the coach both lashed out at officials as he was going into the tunnel and then commended his seniors in a tear-filled media session.

This was a couple of days after he said his antics took the focus off his team’s incredible run, which could have resulted in the Huskies winning their third national championship. Still, Dan Patrick likes the intensity that he brings.

“I like that passion that he has. I don’t like when he engages with the fans. Got fiery during the loss. You are calling out a foul. Was it an egregious call? It felt like he was trying to fire his team up,” Dan Patrick said.

Dan Hurley goes after national media one last time this season

After his final session with reporters of the season, Dan Hurley fired one last shot at the national media, or as he believes, that portion of the media that treats him unfairly.

The Connecticut head coach shook hands with members of the local media. Then he shared his thoughts on some analysts.

“And not the national talking heads, Skip Bayless wannabes. And you never will be," Dan Hurley said per David Borges of ctinsider.com.

This season has been a controversial one for Hurley. Perhaps the most remembered moment is the clip from earlier this season when he was caught saying he was "the best coach in the (expletive) sport" while berating an official.

It may have been a fitting way to end the year for someone who has become one of the most polarizing figures in college basketball — and arguably one of its best coaches as well.

