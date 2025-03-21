The Philadelphia Eagles' tush push is under threat of being banned in the NFL. The Green Bay Packers submitted an official proposel to rule out the play, with the language of the proposal now officially revealed.

The "tush push" play was popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles, who executed it to near-perfection in short-yardage situations. No team was able to match the Eagles' success; the Baltimore Ravens discovered a variation with tight end Mark Andrews, but the play seemed unstoppable for the second straight season.

Speaking on his show, Dan Patrick reacted to the Packers' proposal as the NFL revealed the list of rule change proposals submitted by NFL teams. The analyst was adamant on his advice, saying:

[4:10] “I understand it, and that's from a coaching perspective, stop it. I mean, that, would that be my advice to all of these teams? You can run it yourself, but figure out a way to stop it."

"I think the Eagles would be just as successful with a quarterback sneak. You don't have to have somebody behind Jalen Hurts, in my opinion, on that team, that line, and the fact that Jalen Hurts is probably as strong as any quarterback in the NFL leg-wise. The Eagles have mastered something, I'm fine with that.”

The play is legalized for all teams, but Philadelphia's combination of a strong offensive line and Jalen Hurts as quarterback allows the team to have a lot of success instead of the traditional quarterback sneak.

Language of the official Packers' proposal to ban the "tush push" play revealed

Here's what the Packers submitted to the NFL:

"Rule 12, section 1: To prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap"

In a regular quarterback sneak, the quarterback directly receives the snap and advances the ball. The tush push play is different because the running back pushes the quarterback from behind, generating enough power to win enough yards in short-yardage situations.

The Buffalo Bills also run the regular version of the tush push. In the past three seasons, the play has seen 87% of its attempts result in first downs or touchdowns.

