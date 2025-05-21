"Just join the coaching staff", "Get a job": College hoops fans react as Zakai Zeigler looks forward to fifth year of eligibility

Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler is not leaving college hoops just yet as he will play in the 2025-2026 season. On Tuesday, May 20, according to @recruitsnews on Instagram, the Long Island, New York native will be playing a fifth year in college at Tennessee after he and his camp pursued a lawsuit against the league to allow him to do such.

The development follows the 2024-2025 campaign, wherein Zeigler and the rest of the Volunteers made it to the Elite Eight of this year's national tournament, being eliminated by the Houston Cougars through a 19-point loss, 69-50, on March 30.

College basketball fans and spectators then did not react too kindly towards Zeigler playing out his fifth year of college eligibility.

"Man, get a job," one user wrote.

(image credits: @recruitsnews on Instagram)

"Dawg, just join the coaching staff," another user commented with a crying emoji.

"Please no. We already have better and need to move on," another claimed.

"Fifth? This guy has been in college since the Clinton administration," a user said.

Tennessee Volunteers fans rejoiced over the veteran's return for another year.

"MY GOAT'S COMING BACK," one fan exclaimed with a crying and a fire emoji.

"Dude's telling him to get a job when he would make 10x more in the NIL than anywhere else lol," another fan pointed out.

"Yay, with what they have brought in and his return! Definitely a team with a chance at a Final Four run! All the hate on here is people know Tennessee with him back will be a tough out for any team!," a fan shared.

In his four years of college basketball with coach Rick Barnes' program, Zeigler has averaged 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

Zakai Zeigler's camp filed a lawsuit to get a fifth year of playing eligibility

According to Volquest On3, Zakai Zeigler and his camp had to file a lawsuit to allow him to play a fifth year in collegiate hoops. The senior is represented by Litson PLLC and Garza Law Firm, through which, in a statement by the camp regarding the lawsuit, they alleged that the NCAA's rule, wherein a player has to play four seasons in five years, is an unlawful restraint of trade for him and his abilities.

Through this, Zeigler can suit up for another year with the Volunteers as he has played out all his college tenure with them. In the 2024-2025 season, he was a part of the Tennessee team that finished with an overall record of 30-8, 12-6 during SEC play this year.

