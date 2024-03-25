"Just keep blowing these teams out of this tournament": UConn HC Dan Hurley makes bullish demand following Huskies' second-round win

The UConn Huskies easily defeated the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies prevailed 75-58, showing their prowess with the ease with which they dispatched the Wildcats on Sunday.

UConn coach Dan Hurley gave a powerful pep talk after the game to remind his players that their objective is the national title and they need to quickly and effortlessly dispatch other rivals such as Northwestern.

“Just keep blowing these teams out of this tournament," Hurley said. "Just keep smacking 'em, smack 'em. ... But let's enjoy this."

Tristen Newton led the Huskies in scoring with 20 points, also recording three rebounds and 10 assists. Donovan Clingan scored 14 points for them and led them in rebounds 14. He had just one assist.

The UConn Huskies will face the San Diego State Aztecs in the Sweet 16 round on Thursday night.

UConn's Dan Hurley on the Huskies crowd during March Madness 2024

After Sunday's contest, the Huskies coach was asked if he felt the crowd had increased during this last matchup compared to the first-round game. He also used the opportunity to mention his belief that for the Sweet 16, the support will increase.

"Yeah, there was more tonight," Dan Hurley said. "They showed up and I know there are going to be a lot of them in Boston, I think it's going to double in Boston for us."

For now, the Huskies have been playing in Brooklyn in New York City, but the next round will move to New England, specifically to Boston, Massachusetts. Connecticut is in the middle between New York and Massachusetts, but it is considered a part of New England. With the NCAA Tournament moving to New England, it is to be expected that the support for the Big East school will increase.

Dan Hurley also spoke about the level of support they received from the crowd in Brooklyn:

"Yeah, I guess you could add Brooklyn to Storrs South. I didn't know it was part of Storrs South, but I guess it extends from Manhattan to Brooklyn."