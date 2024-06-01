"Just kind of taking things from different players": Reed Sheppard on gathering inspiration from NBA legends like Chris Paul, Kobe Bryant and others 

Coming from a family of basketball superstars, Kentucky Wildcats' Reed Sheppard had key basketball influences to model his game after. But the 6-foot-2 guard has added wrinkles of his own to his game, along with ones that he borrowed from some of the game's all-time greats.

In a conversation with Stadium's Shams Charania, the consensus lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft revealed how legendary basketball players like Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul, among others, shaped him as a player.

(from 3:20 mark)

A 6-foot-2 guard, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists to go along with incredible efficiency, most notably a 52.1% clip from downtown. Speaking about the players who influenced his game, Sheppard revealed how he took after some of the all-time greats:

"Chris Paul is one of those guys, I look at him because how he can control the game, how he can get his teammates involved, how he comes off pick and rolls and it's never sped up, he just kind of plays his style, his pace," Sheppard said.

"Then you look at guys like Devin Booker, how they get to their midrange game. He's really good at getting to his spot and just elevating over you and knocking down a shot.

"And then you look at Steph Curry. How he moves without the ball - he'll throw the ball and run a ridiculous amount just to get an open 3 and catch it and get his feet down real quick and shoot it," Sheppard continued.

The player Reed Sheppard modeled his mentality after

After explaining the nuances of the game that he has tried to borrow from the three current guards, he revealed one other player who the freshman had taken inspiration from, especially from a mental standpoint:

"Someone like Kobe [Bryant]. Just his mentality, how no one was gonna stop him, no one was gonna beat him. He was better than everyone. He thought that no matter what you did, he was gonna be able to do it better, he was gonna win.

"You couldn't beat him. So just kind of taking things from different players and just watching their game and learning. And that's just a couple, you know?"

According to the latest mock draft by ESPN, Sheppard is holding on strong to the No. 3 spot in the 2024 NBA, potentially getting drafted by the Houston Rockets. With the Rockets possessing some options like Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, Sheppard's addition could become a problem in Houston with their trifecta of guard options.

