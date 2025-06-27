"Just seeing how far I can push it": UConn hooper Caroline Ducharme makes feelings known on offseason goals ahead of 2025-26 season 

Caroline Ducharme's injury limited her to just 13 games in two seasons, but she is excited for her comeback season with UConn. Despite her injuries, she maintained a positive attitude and remained supportive of her teammates and focused on her recovery.

Ducharme returned to the court in February against Butler for the first time since November 2023. While her playing time was limited, she appeared in nine games after that and was part of UConn's national championship team.

Ducharme, a redshirt junior, has another year of eligibility remaining and plans to use this summer to return to form in terms of strength and conditioning for the upcoming season.

Caroline Ducharme met with the media during their summer workouts on Thursday. A reporter asked her about her personal goals for the summer and the upcoming season.

"I think over the last few years, I've just been trying to continue to get healthy," she replied, per an X post from Storrs Central. "This past year was a huge step in getting cleared, and I didn't think I would even get to that point. So, I would say this summer is about seeing how far I can push it.

"You know, because I didn’t think I would even get cleared, who's to say I can't continue to get better and get back to who I used to be? So I think my biggest goals are just to continue to improve, continue to get healthy and see where that takes me."

What happened to Caroline Ducharme?

Caroline Ducharme first injured her head during her freshman year and missed a few games. While it seemed like a minor setback at the time, it evolved into an issue that would last for years to come, where just a small bump would trigger headache symptoms.

In her sophomore year, she only played in 23 games after experiencing concussion symptoms. Things took a turn for the worse the following season, as after just four games, she was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to head and neck issues triggered during a flight to the Cayman Islands for the team’s Thanksgiving tournament.

Ducharme is confident she will be able to keep playing without getting any injuries as she enters her fifth year with the Huskies.

