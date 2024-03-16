Juwan Howard wife: 5 things to know about Jenine Howard

Jenine Howard, the wife of former Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard, is a multi-talented individual. Born on Feb. 7, 1975, in Brooklyn, New York, Jenine, now 47, resides in Miami, Florida, with her family.

Married since 2002, the couple shares two sons, Jace and Jett, who are both Michigan Wolverines basketball players.

5 things to know about Jenine Howard

1. World traveler

Jenine Howard has shared many posts on her Instagram account that feature her travels. She's been to Exuma, Singapore, Bali, and Shanghai, just to name a few. She travels with her family and seems to prefer beautiful beach locations.

2. Philanthropist

Boasting a net worth of $1 million, Jenine Howard has made contributions to various charitable causes through her foundation, The Juice Foundation.

Howard’s wife advocates for healthy living through her foundation, promoting natural and nutritious foods. She even supports her friend Tiffany Smith's cancer initiative.

Showing her philanthropic side, Jenine has collaborated with the former Michigan coach on numerous humanitarian initiatives, including donations to organizations like the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation.

3. Fashionista

Jenine never shies away from showcasing her sense of style and expensive clothing. Several of her posts feature brand names such as Chanel. You can see snippets of them on her IG profile.

4. Author

Jenine Howard has contributed to the book, Sons of the Dawn, authored by Hank Nuwer. She also writes featured articles for "The Brick" magazine

5. Beach lover

Juwan Howard's just loves the beach. The 47-year-old commands 68.1K followers on Instagram, sharing glimpses into her life and interests. She has numerous photos on her IG profile, flaunting her bikini look at the beach. Have a look at some of them:

Juwan Howard fired by Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines have parted ways with head coach Juwan Howard, marking the end of his five-year tenure in Ann Arbor. The decision comes after a disappointing season, with Michigan finishing last in the Big Ten for the first time in over six decades.

The team's performance included a nine-game losing streak, ending in an 8-24 overall record and a 3-17 conference standing.

Athletic director Warde Manuel expressed gratitude for Howard's contributions to the program but stated that the team's performance did not meet expectations. Howard's departure will entail a financial settlement, with Michigan owing him $3 million, according to sources.

