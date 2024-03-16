Why was Juwan Howard fired? Exploring potential reasons behind Michigan coaching change

The Michigan Wolverines announced Friday they have let go of former star and coach Juwan Howard after five seasons. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel issued a statement regarding the news:

"After a comprehensive review of the program, I have decided that Juwan will not return as our men's basketball coach. Juwan is among the greatest Wolverines to ever be associated with our basketball program."

What has changed since Valentine's Day when Manuel said he was not thinking of any changes, or was that a ploy for him to wait until the season was officially over? Let's look at some potential reasons why the move to fire Juwan Howard happened now.

Why did the Michigan Wolverines fire Juwan Howard?

The Michigan Wolverines could have any reason to fire Juwan Howard, but the main one seems to be the inconsistency and lack of improvement. In his Friday statement, Manuel hinted at this being a cause for the move:

"Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction.

"I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan." h/t ESPN

With the 87-72 overall record in his five seasons, it may not look terrible. However, he struggled the last two seasons. This year seemed to be the straw to break the camel's back as the Wolverines went 8-24 while finishing last in the Big Ten. It also does not help that the football program wasn't able to win a national championship, and the men's basketball program has been unable to get out of its own way.

Another potential reason could be the lack of elite recruiting, as the Wolverines have had six players drafted into the NBA since Howard took over. With a team that is a national championship contender on an annual basis, that number would be a lot higher after five seasons.

