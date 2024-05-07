Kadary Richmond transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Seton Hall guard ft. St. John's

Former Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond entered the transfer portal on April 25 after a successful senior season. After spending his freshman year at Syracuse, he transferred to the Pirates, where he stayed for three years. He is the No. 1 ranked player in the transfer portal.

In the 2023-24 season, Richmond averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while shooting 44.1% from the floor. His three-point shooting could use some work as he went down from 44.4% in his junior year to 27.0%.

There are several rumors regarding the Brooklyn native's next home, with some claiming that he would return to the city, but here are our top picks.

Top five landing spots for Kadary Richmond

#1 St. John's

Rick Pitino's Red Storm is said to be "heavily pursuing" Kadary Richmond despite adding veteran point guard Deivon Smith to the roster on Monday. Pitino already has Simeon Wilcher and Lefteris Liotopoulos, but has said he would like to have four guards for the next season.

“You gotta have four backcourt players and right now we have three,” Pitino told NJ Advance Media. “You have to have four guards. You can’t play two guards, have to have four guards.”

#2 Auburn

Bruce Pearl lost three guards to the transfer portal — K.D. Johnson, Tre Donaldson, and Aden Holloway. While the Tigers have signed JP Pegues, they still have open spots and could use Kadary Richmond's offense on the roster.

After early exits in the last few seasons of March Madness, Auburn need all the right pieces as they attempt to go past the Final Four and win a title.

#3 Oklahoma

Richmond visited the Sooners over the weekend as he had to decide the final destination of his college career. Oklahoma has not been the best as they last won the conference championship in 2003 and made an NCAA appearance in 2021.

Kadary Richmond had led the Pirates in their regular season campaign. After losing the March Madness spot to last-minute spot thieves, the guard helped Seton Hall win the NIT championship, defeating Indiana State 79-77.

His experience and leadership would be an asset to Oklahoma.

#4 Kentucky

After taking over the coaching position from John Calipari, new Kentucky coach Mark Pope has been trying to sign the best to his new roster. Nine players have signed up to be Wildcats for the next season, but the team lacks depth, and adding a wing like Kadary Richmond would increase their chances.

Kentucky is reported to be in touch with Richmond, but the guard is yet to hold his official visit to the school.

#5 Arkansas

Another team that has offered a spot to Kadary Richmond is the Arkansas Razorbacks. Since joining, coach John Calipari has signed seven players — four from the transfer portal, including two of his former talents from Kentucky, and three of his Wildcats commitments to Fayetteville.

Right now, the Razorbacks roster is forward-heavy and desperately needs more guards. Richmond can easily use his height to his advantage and play as more than just a point guard. A versatile scorer like Richmond is what coach Calipari needs with him and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to convince the senior to join him.

What are your favorite spots for Richmond? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: 5 biggest winners of college basketball Spring transfer portal window 2024 ft. Kansas