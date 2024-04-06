Kamilla Cardoso Injury: What happened to South Carolina star during Final Four game vs. NC State 

No. 1 South Carolina managed to take complete control of their Final Four game against No. 3 NC State, but there was a bit of an injury scare along the way to booking their spot in the championship game.

With the first half winding down, senior center Kamilla Cardoso went for a layup and landed awkwardly on her right ankle and was visibly limping. She was eventually substituted out and headed to the locker room.

At that point, she was having a great game as she had 16 points on 7-of-9 field goal attempts and seven rebounds.

Kamilla Cardoso was a significant reason that the South Carolina Gamecocks were able to go on a 29-6 run in the third quarter and make the game completely out of reach. She was benched in the fourth quarter to allow some time to rest.

Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.5 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game while shooting 58.9% from the floor. She finished the game with a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 10-of-12 shooting.

Will South Carolina win the national championship?

The South Carolina Gamecocks were able to punch their ticket into the national championship game after beating NC State 78-59. They will face the winner of the UConn Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes clash, and the Gamecocks could have the advantage in either one of those matchups.

Dawn Staley is a legendary coach and while UConn coach Geno Auriemma has a lengthy resume of winning, Staley has been doing more recently. South Carolina also has the bodies to throw at Caitlin Clark and take her off her game to the point where Clark's shot could be a little off. In that aspect, South Carolina could dominate with three of the four best players on the court.

The national championship runs through South Carolina and they could win a perfect 38-0 season when all is said and done.

