“Kamilla [Cardoso] was supposed to dog-walk me” - $1.8M NIL-value Angel Reese speaks out on controversial matchup against South Carolina 

Angel Reese has faced criticism online about her social media use, GPA and pregnancy, but she continues to average a double-double every game. Contrary to people's doubts, Reese shared her thoughts on what she thinks when people criticize her:

“I think people don't realize I can do 10,000 things and still be good at all of them,” Reese said (h/t ESPN).

The LSU star, whose NIL worth is valued at $1.8 million (per On3), has everything bookmarked for the right moment:

“I want people to underestimate me,” she said. “I'm telling you, I have everything bookmarked for the right moment when everything just falls right into my hands.”

Reese also spoke out on the controversial matchup against Dawn Staley’s South Carolina, where LSU suffered a 76-70 loss on Jan. 25.

She said that game was one she had marked on her calendar:

“That game, that was one that was on my calendar ... supposedly Kamilla [Cardoso] was supposed to just dog-walk me all night.... We lost by six. Us being able to do that on our home court was something,” Reese said.

LSU's dynamic forward duo of Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow showcased their prowess on the court, yet Reese's untimely foul out with 4:02 remaining significantly disrupted their momentum.

Meanwhile, South Carolina's triumvirate of talent in Chloe Kitts, Kamilla Cardoso and Bree Hall spearheaded the Gamecocks' remarkable comeback.

Controversial incident taints South Carolina's win over Angel Reese's LSU in SEC women’s 'Basket Brawl' title game

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers.

In their most recent matchup, South Carolina won the SEC women's "Basket Brawl" title by defeating LSU, 79-72 on Mar. 10. This was their second consecutive SEC Tournament championship and their eighth in the last decade. Notably, they have also won 16 straight games against LSU.

However, the game was marred by a controversial incident in the first half when LSU's Angel Reese intentionally fouled South Carolina's senior center Kamilla Cardoso, hitting her in the head. Reese's actions, including pulling Cardoso's hair, went unnoticed by the officials initially.

But Cardoso's bloody lip drew attention to the incident, which led to multiple player ejections. South Carolina finished the game with six players while LSU could only field five.

Reflecting on the heated contest, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley said:

“What you saw were two highly competitive teams trying to win a conference championship, and they did not handle it well. Our players didn’t; their players didn’t. I’ll take responsibility for what happened for our side of it,” coach Staley said.

