"The 3rd best player on her team": $1.8M NIL valued Angel Reese's offensive struggles in First Round win draws wild reactions from college hoops fans

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers women's basketball team survive another day in the NCAA Tournament. This victory comes after the team lost the 2024 SEC championship game to South Carolina with a 79-72 final score. Throughout this season, Reese has been a key asset on Kim Mulkey's offensive arsenal on the court.

But during their First-Round game against the Rice Owls, Angel Reese, who has a $1.8 million valuation (as per On3), struggled to put up the offensive performance that she is known for. The defending national champions may be off to a successful start in this year's NCAA Tournament, but Reese will have to find her rhythm and continue scoring points in abundance once again.

Following the victory against Rice, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the 21-year-old's performance. One fan even went on to comment:

"Angel Reese is the 3rd best player on her team. She can rebound her a** off but shawty aint like that."

Here are a few more reactions to the Bayou Barbie's First Round game in the NCAA Tournament.

Despite not being quite active on the scoring front, Reese was successful in securing a double-double against the Rice Owls. The 21-year-old scored 10 points along with 19 rebounds and no assists. This season, she has gone on to average 19.0 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Tigers. However, it is still unclear if Angel Reese will declare for the upcoming WNBA draft.

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers advance in the NCAA Tournament

LSU Tigers HC Kim Mulkey is one step closer to winning back-to-back national championships with her team. With this first-round victory against the Rice Owls, they are not scheduled to face No.11 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday. The Blue Raiders were successful in securing an upset victory over Louisville with a 71-69 final score.

Even though Reese was not in her best offensive form, Aneesah Morrow scored 15 points along with seven rebounds while Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams scored 14 points each. Thus the Tigers do not lack firepower in their offensive arsenal.

Do you think Kim Mulkey and her team are capable of being back-to-back natty victors? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

