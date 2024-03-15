Kamilla Cardoso WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for the South Carolina center

With all the attention going to Caitlin Clark going No. 1 in the upcoming 2024 WNBA draft, other players are also set to make an impact, and one of them is Kamilla Cardoso. Standing at a towering 6-foot-7, there are a bunch of teams that would love to get her services to bolster their frontcourt.

Heading to the draft, Cardoso averaged 14.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.1 assists at South Carolina and was the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year this season after being the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year last season. She is expected to go as high as third behind Iowa's Clark and Stanford's Cameron Brink.

The third pick is owned by the Phoenix Mercury, but other teams may also seek to trade into that spot.

5 WNBA teams that are good landing spots for Kamilla Cardoso

#1, Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner needs help in the frontcourt, and forming a twin-tower combo with Kamilla Cardoso would be a devastating combo in the WNBA. The Mercury ranked last in rebounding, making this team the best destination for Cardoso. Unless the LA Sparks decide to draft Cardoso over Cameron Brink, they have the best chances to land the South Carolina center.

#2, Los Angeles Sparks

This team needs help in just about everything. This is where Kamilla Cardoso should shine the brightest and should start immediately ahead of Virag Kiss and Li Yueno. However, the Sparks may seek to add Cameron Brink as the second pick behind Caitlin Clark. Still, the Sparks need more in the interior if they get Brink.

#3, Minnesota Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx pick seventh in the 2024 WNBA draft, and they would be lucky if Cardoso falls into their laps. The only way that they could get Cardoso should be via trade. But if ever they managed to land or add Cardoso, she would be a great compliment to Napheesa Collier.

#4, Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun were eighth in rebounding in the WNBA, and they would welcome the addition of Cardoso to team with Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner in the front court. Positioned to pick at 10th, it would be a dream for the Sun to have Cardoso fall to them, but those chances are bleak. Trading for her would be the only way at this point.

#5, Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics are set to pick sixth in the 2024 WNBA draft, and they would love to add Cardoso to their frontcourt. The team primarily needs help with its outside shooting and spacing. But being ranked 10th among 12 teams in rebounding makes Cardoso a valuable addition as well if the Mystics manage to trade up to pick her.