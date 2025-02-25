Kamorea Arnold drops 2-word reaction to cherishes Paige Bueckers and teammates' snaps by UConn photographer

UConn guard Kamorea Arnold reacted to pictures captured by photographer Bri Lewerke, which included Paige Bueckers along with the other Huskies players. On Monday, Lewerke shared a series of snapshots on her Instagram from UConn's 86-47 win over Butler last weekend.

"This UCONN team is special," Bri captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

The images featured the Huskies celebrating together on the court, cheering from the sidelines, and capturing several moments from the game.

"My fav🥹," Arnold commented on the post.

KK Arnold's comment (Credit: Instagram/@brilewerkerphoto)

Paige Bueckers can be seen in almost all the photos, as she delivered another standout performance, dropping 23 points and 10 assists to lead her team to victory at a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, the 5-foot-9 Arnold, who played 15 minutes coming off the bench, contributed 5 points, 2 assists and 2 steals.

The photos also captured Caroline Ducharme, who returned to the lineup for the first time since November 2023. Ducharme entered the game in the final two minutes, providing UConn fans with an emotional return to the court.

Paige Bueckers calls photographer Bri Lewerke 'The Goat' in her latest Instagram post

Paige Bueckers shared a series of photos from the Butler game on her Instagram. In the caption, the senior guard gave a shoutout to the photographer, Bri Lewerke.

"Love what you do, with who you do it with," Bueckers wrote, adding, "📸: The Goat! @brilewerkephoto"

Lewerke has captured countless memorable moments for Bueckers and the Huskies over the years. On Sunday, Lewerke also shared a heartfelt message to the Hopkins, Minnesota native on Instagram.

"It's been incredible to see [Paige's] growth and impact the last 5 years since I first photographed her at Hopkins in 2019 — words can’t describe how proud I am of this girl 🩵 she's even more special off the court than she is on it," Bri wrote in the caption.

From Paige Bueckers' record-breaking freshman season to her return from injury last season to now, Lewerke has been there to document her journey.

Bueckers, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, continues to thrive in her red-shirt senior season, averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The No. 5 Huskies are 26-3 overall and 16-0 in conference play. They have two games remaining in the regular season — against No. 22 Creighton (23-4, 15-1), which sits second in the league standings.

Another solid performance from Bueckers could help UConn clinch the Big East regular season title on Thursday. Their last conference game is against Marquette on Sunday.

