“Something is missing”: Paige Bueckers' teammate Kamorea Arnold reacts to UConn star’s latest in-game snaps on IG

Paige Bueckers debuted a change of hairstyle in the Huskies' 101-59 win over Butler on Sunday, and she also debuted the change on her Instagram on Wednesday. Many people in the comments wondered about the change. That including teammate Kamorea Arnold.

"Something is missing in the last picture," Arnold wrote.

Bueckers straightened her hair and lost her signature braids, which she showed in her last picture in the post. That's what Arnold was referencing.

Paige Bueckers addresses new look in a funny way

After leading UConn to a commanding 101-59 win over Butler, Paige Bueckers faced an unexpected postgame question — not about her performance, but her new hairstyle.

Swapping her signature twin braids for a slicked-back ponytail, she playfully linked the change to the shocking NBA trade that sent Luka Dončić to the LA Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

"The world woke up to Luka getting traded to the Lakers, so crazier things have happened," Bueckers quipped before revealing the real reason: Her usual hair stylists, teammates Kayla and Jana El Alfy, were under the weather.

Despite the lighthearted moment, Bueckers dominated, leading all scorers with 18 points, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Six Huskies hit double digits, including freshmen Kamorea Arnold and Ashlynn Shade, who made a strong impact off the bench.

KK Arnold weighed in on Bueckers’ new look, joking,

"I saw that slick back and thought, ‘Wait, she’s missing something.’ She looks good, though."

Jana El Alfy, despite battling illness, added 10 points and five rebounds in just 16 minutes, reinforcing UConn’s depth as they improved to 12-0 in Big East play. The No. 5 Huskies (21-2) now face their toughest stretch of the season, including road matchups against No. 18 Tennessee (16-5) on Thursday and No. 2 South Carolina (21-1) on Feb. 16.

As the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, Paige Bueckers may need to find a new set of stylists — she’s expected to join Arike Ogunbowale in the Dallas Wings’ backcourt. But for now, she remains focused on leading UConn’s championship push, twin braids or not.

