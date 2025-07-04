Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson has been putting in serious work as he gears up for his debut season with the Jayhawks. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard recently linked up with elite NBA trainer Chris Brickley for a workout, and it's safe to say he left a strong impression.

On Friday, Brickley posted a short video on Instagram of him training Peterson. The footage captures Brickley actively coaching the young star as he worked on his shot, ball movement, and overall on-court footwork. Alongside Brickley, a couple of other trainers stepped in to play defense and simulate real in-game pressure.

Brickley shared the post with a caption that clearly showed his admiration for Peterson's talent and development.

"@darrynp1 game speaks for itself‼️," he wrote. "One of the most skilled players I've seen at this stage. His growth has been insane over the years. Next year at Kansas, he's gonna make serious noise! S/O his Pops @darrylpeterson83 for always being a real one! Rare nowadays 🏁🏁🏁"

As expected, the post drew plenty of attention, and one of the first to react was Darryn Peterson himself. He dropped two emojis as a reaction in the comments, which also attracted a response from Brickley.

"⌛️🤞🏽," Peterson wrote.

"My guy! Great work!" Brickley responded.

The post also drew plenty of love from fans, with most of the comments pouring in praise for Peterson.

"Top 3 HS Guards in the last 20 years 💯," one fan said.

"Best plate in his class," said another.

"Most skilled player in college ball next year," another fan said.

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson reacts as elite NBA trainer gives him a major shoutout following training. (Images via Instagram @cbrickley603)

Darryn Peterson finished high school basketball as the No. 2-ranked player in the ESPN class of 2022 rankings. He won the 2025 Naismith Prep Player of the Year award and shared co-MVP honors at the McDonald's All-American Game.

Darryn Peterson Reveals His Favorite Kansas Player, Answers Fan Questions in "Fans Wanna Know" Video

On Thursday, Kansas dropped a new episode of its "Fans Wanna Know" segment, this time featuring Darryn Peterson. Joined by former Jayhawk and Class of '91 guard Greg Gurley, Peterson tackled a mix of fun fan-submitted questions, including one that had him name his favorite former Kansas player as Andrew Wiggins.

"Give me Andrew Wiggins," Peterson said. "Me and him both went to Huntington Prep."

When asked what he liked about Wiggins' game, he said:

"Super athletic, i'd say."

Darryn Peterson took on a variety of other questions, including who he thinks the NBA GOAT is, the toughest defender he's faced so far in practice, the most points he's ever dropped in a single game, whether he could beat Coach Bill Self in a one-on-one, and more. Speaking on why he chose to join Kansas, he said:

"I chose KU just because the coaching staff and then the family environment I felt when I came on my visit."

Darryn Peterson is one of four recruits joining the Kansas Jayhawks' freshman class for the 2025/26 college basketball season. He is joined by four-star prospects Kohl Rosario and Samis Calderon, as well as 6-foot-5 forward Jaden Nikens.

