McDonald's All-American MVP Darryn Peterson's final high school game ends in heartbreak at the Chipotle Nationals 

Darryn Peterson's high school career ended after a defeat in the Chipotle Nationals on Friday. On Saturday, SportsCenter NEXT shared clips from Peterson's game against Dynamic Prep. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard can be seen scoring 3-pointers, maneuvering past defenders and dunking effortlessly.

"Darryn left it all on the court 🙏❤️ #ChipotleNationals Peterson and Prolific Prep come up short of reaching the Chipotle Nationals championship, falling to Dynamic Prep (TX), 83-64."

In the first semifinal at the Chipotle Nationals, Dynamic Prep (Texas) defeated Prolific Prep (California) 83-64 on Friday.

For Dynamic Prep, Rutgers signee Chris Nwuli scored 12 points in the first quarter, along with six rebounds and established an early lead for the team. SMU signee Jaden Toombs led the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Leroy Kelly IV also contributed to the win with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

On the other hand, despite best efforts, Prolific Prep could not catch up with Dynamic Prep's lead. By halftime, they fell behind 46-20 and could not make a comeback throughout the four quarters.

Kansas signee Darryn Peterson led the team with 24 points on 9-of-27 shooting. Michigan signee Winters Grady chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds. McDonald's All-American Niko Bundalo wasn't part of the playing team due to an injury.

Dynamic Prep will face Columbus on Saturday at the Chipotle National final.

Darryn Peterson named co-MVP at McDonald's All-American Game

Darryn Peterson's performance at McDonald's All-American earned him the MVP honor, which he shared with Cameron Boozer. Peterson led Team West to a 105-92 win over Team East. He impressed fans with his 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, along with seven rebounds.

Peterson ended his career as a top recruit in the Class of 2025. He ranks No. 3 overall and is the top player among shooter guards and California players.

While playing for Prolific Prep, he averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Besides being the co-MVP of McDonald's All-American, he was named the 2025 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Player of the Year and is projected to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

