Kansas Jayhawks to enter 2024 NCAA Tournament with 10 losses under Bill Self this season after defeat against Cincinnati

With the NCAA tournament fast approaching, the Kansas Jayhawks will be a worried team based on their current form. They recently suffered their 10th loss of the season, after being beaten 52-72 by Cincinnati. This is the first time they will enter the tournament under Coach Bill Self with such a record.

A large part of this record can be attributed to the absence of Hunter Dickinson. He recently injured (dislocated) his shoulder in their 76-46 loss to Houston and since then, the team's performances have taken a dip. Jayhawks were already coping without their other star player Kevin MaCullar Jr., with Dickinson taking charge in his absence.

In the 2023-24 season. Dickinson's impact has been undeniable. He averages an impressive 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per match. He also has an average of 2.2 assists per match.

Coach Self also acknowledged the team's struggle in the absence of his two best players on the court.

"Yeah, it’s a pretty [high] level of concern when your two best players are probably questionable moving forward," he said.

After the loss, the Kansas Jayhawks sit in the 6th position in the Big-12 conference. They have a conference record of 10-8 and an overall record of 22-10. Kansas Jayhawks' odds to win the national championship are +2500.

Preseason national championship odds: +1000

Pre-new year national championship odds: +1200

Kansas Jayhawks NCAA Tournament History

Despite a bad 2023-24 season, we cannot forget that Kansas Jayhawks are one of the most prestigious basketball programs in college basketball. They own the record for the most consecutive NCAA appearances (28 appearances). They have also made a total of 51 appearances in the NCAA.

They have been to the Final Four a total of 16 times and have secured the title four times in 1952, 1988, 2008, and 2022.

As they look to add one more year to that tally, the Jayhawks currently face a difficult road due to a bad season record and the absence of their high-impact players.

