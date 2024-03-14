"Y'all are going against the odds": DeMarcus Cousins gives shoutout to Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins for elevating women's basketball

DeMarcus Cousins has started a podcast show with sports media personality, Rachel Nichols, called "Bully Ball with Rachel & Boogie". A former Kentucky Wildcat, and Sacramento Kings player, DeMarcus Cousins, carved a solid career in the amateur and pro ranks.

He was recently asked by his co-host about the women's basketball brawl between LSU and South Carolina in the SEC Tournament championship game, which led to a physical scuffle, leading to multiple players getting ejected and thrown out of the court. Even a fan got involved in the mix, storming the court during the brawl, and being arrested shortly after.

Cousins didn't answer the Nichols' question directly, and instead had some interesting things to say.

"Y'all are going against the odds" - DeMarcus Cousins on women basketball players.

“I just want to say, shout out to women’s basketball, y’all are beating the narrative, y'all are going against the odds. Women’s basketball is at an all-time high right now, and I love that for them."

"It’s safe to say that I actually get more of an enjoyment watching these women compete more than the men."

DeMarcus Cousins enjoys watching women's basketball more compared to men

Rachel Nichols quickly shared her opinion regarding Cousins' following statement that he rather enjoys watching women's basketball.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s a more entertaining product right now."

DeMarcus Cousins was quick to interject that his latter quote about enjoying women's hoops more than men's isn't a negative comment.

"It’s no knock on the sport, but it’s just these women, they play the game the right way. They compete the right way. I’m all for having emotions in the game."

Cousins described player attributes that make the sport more watchable, as well as giving a shout out to the stars of women's college basketball.

"I think emotion and passion in the game, it makes it more entertaining. It makes it to where I wanna watch it that much more. I think from Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, JuJu (Watkins), even on the professional level when it comes to the (Las Vegas) Aces. Just being as dominant as they are, having the charisma and the personalities they have on the team."

"It’s one thing to enjoy watching them play, but just to see them interact with one another on a daily basis or in a locker room, just their team camaraderie in general. It’s great for the sport, and great for fans. I think this women are doing an incredible job with pushing their leagues and their sports."

Women's college basketball is currently peaking due to the all-time scoring record being broken by Caitlin Clark and the numerous milestones achieved this season. There is a lot more to come as the 2024 March Madness is around the corner.

